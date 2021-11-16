JSU football: Interim coach Thurmond talks team energy, penalties, and what one last win will mean

What's the past week been like for Max Thurmond, who was named the Jacksonville State interim football coach nine days ago?
Smiling while stroking his almost completely gray beard, he said, "I tell everybody my beard was completely black last week."
He added, "A week of being a head football coach, you can see what it will do to you."
Thurmond has one more game as interim coach, which will be Saturday at Eastern Kentucky at 1 p.m.
JSU is 5-5, and a win will mean the Gamecocks end the year with a winning record. The Gamecocks have finished .500 or better for 18 straight seasons, which is the longest active streak in FCS.
Thurmond spent about 20 minutes speaking with reporters Tuesday to talk about this past weekend's 38-7 win at Lamar and how the Gamecocks are preparing for EKU. Here are the highlights:
1. JSU energy
Thurmond said the key point of Saturday's win over Lamar came at the end of the first half when the Cardinals missed a field goal in the closing seconds. A field goal would've tied the game 10-10 going into intermission.
"I thought the energy was unbelievable," Thurmond said. "The play that I showed them where the game turned. The second half explosion we had, it all started with the missed field goal. If you go back and watch that play — and I showed it to the team yesterday — it looked like we won the game at halftime, because everyone was on the field.
"Those dudes, after he missed the field goal, those dudes were standing on the field and I was just as guilty as the rest of them. So, we were on the field, and it was so exciting to see those guys get so excited about the game we were playing."
Thurmond emphasized how much he appreciated the energy he saw after the miss.
"The exciting part of watching those guys get excited about what at that time was a small play in the game is what I think the difference in the game was, because now they never could get any mojo or any momentum going, because of the energy those guys had on the sideline," he said.
2. Penalties
After three straight games of cutting down penalties, the Gamecocks struggled again in that area against Lamar.
In the three previous games, JSU drew a combined 17 penalties for 97 yards, including three flags for 15 yards in the win over Abilene Christian.
Against Lamar, JSU was flagged 10 times for 99 yards.
"You can't have 10 penalties," Thurmond said. "That's not a recipe for success. That's not the brand of football that we want to put out there that people see us play. So we don't want to have penalties. We didn't have any from not playing hard. They were all mental penalties. That's not what we want."
The 10 penalties include three for holding, two each for offsides and unsportsmanlike conduct, and one each for illegal block, face mask and false start. The false start call came late in the fourth quarter, giving JSU at least one in each game this season. The Gamecocks have had 29 false start penalties in 10 games.
Nationally, JSU is No. 122 out of 123 FCS schools with 75.5 penalty yards a game. Only Florida A&M (87.5) is worse. JSU is 116th with eight penalties a game, ahead of Central Connecticut State, Bryant, Southeastern Louisiana, Stetson, Jackson State, Tennessee State and Florida A&M.
3. Run game
Jacksonville State practiced Monday, but the Gamecocks came close to not having to practice at all. They didn't have to practice in full pads because Thurmond promised that if they ran for more than 200 yards and held Lamar to less than 100, they could get a break. JSU delivered with 237 rushing yards while limiting Lamar to 94.
"I told (running back) Josh Samuel last week, he asked me, 'Coach, what happens if we rush for 300?' I said, 'There will be no practice on Monday.' So, we didn't quite get to 300," he said. "I think Ron (Wiggins) was trying his best to get us to 300, but we didn't quite get there."
What will be the prize if JSU runs for 300 yards against Eastern Kentucky, which is the end of the season?
"We'll have a great time in the locker room if we rush for 300 yards," he said. "I promise you it'll be a great, great day. It definitely will be memorable."
4. Thurmond's dream
Thurmond said that if Saturday is his last game at Jacksonville State, it will be a "storybook ending," because being a head coach at JSU is his dream job.
"My dream job used to be head coach at Destin (Fla.) Middle School," he said. "If you ever go to Destin, it's right there as you get ready to go across the bridge. It's on the beach, and nobody cares about seventh-, eighth-grade football, as long as everybody plays. And that used to be my dream job.
"Now, I'm getting a chance to live out my dream being here at Jacksonville State, being the interim head coach."
5. Importance of winning
JSU's streak of seasons at .500 or better hangs on the result of Saturday's game at Eastern Kentucky.
The Gamecocks' run of 18 straight is matched by James Madison, which already has clinched a 19th straight season at .500 or better. James Madison is 9-1. Next are Eastern Washington (13), North Dakota State (10) and Sam Houston State (10). All three of those schools have clinched a winning season, too.
For Thurmond, the most important thing for the Gamecocks is ending the year on a win.
"No matter whether you are a redshirt freshman who gets to travel or a redshirt senior who this is the last time putting on that helmet, when you get to walk off that field for the last time victorious, it's an unbelievable feeling knowing that the last time I played a football game, I was a winner, and I gave my absolute all to walk off that field on top," he said.
He added that only one team ends the season truly happy — the team that wins the FCS national title in Frisco, Texas.
"But to win your last game, whether it's a winning record or whatever that is. I don't know about that stuff, but you get to win your last game, it is really, really a huge deal," he said. "And, it gets you ready for the off-season because you've got a good taste in your mouth."
He added this note, as JSU can go into Thanksgiving off a win: "The turkey will taste a lot better, I promise."