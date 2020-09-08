JSU football: In COVID-19 world, Gamecocks working to get ready for FSU game

Welcome to the world of COVID-19, where Jacksonville State's John Grass and his Gamecocks are trying to manage the single biggest issue facing college sports these days:
How do you prepare your team to play games when you could lose anybody on your roster at any time for 10 to 14 days because of COVID-19 protocols?
"Ask anybody, it's definitely affected everybody," Grass said. "When you have to be out because of (COVID-19 protocols), when you get back, you're just not where the team is at. If you're out for two days, it's hard to be where the team is, much less 10 to 14 days. You get one guy back, and another one is out."
Grass declined to say how many players have had to sit out any portion of preseason practice because of a positive COVID-19 test or possible exposure to the virus. Still, he acknowledged it's enough that he's concerned about having his team ready to go when the Gamecocks open their fall schedule at Florida State on Oct. 3.
JSU scrimmaged Saturday, which was the Gamecocks' second of the preseason. They didn't practice Sunday or Monday and returned to the field Tuesday.
"We had a good scrimmage," Grass said. "We're a little rusty, which is to be expected. Conditioning is something we're concerned about. We've got to improve, and we've got to improve quickly."
Florida State has Georgia Tech at home Saturday and a game at Miami on Sept. 26.
"They're a great team, and they'll have two games under their belts before we play them," Grass said. "We've got to try to find a way to catch up."
Even with practicing with an incomplete team, Grass said he is hopeful the Gamecocks are doing enough to be ready. Monday night provided an example of what happens when a team doesn't have enough preparation time, as Brigham Young beat Navy 55-3.
"Navy hadn't even tackled yet in practice, I don't think," Grass said. "This virus is affecting everybody, and it's different for everybody. There's no blueprint for how to go about this."
Still, Jacksonville State is practicing and has four fall games on the schedule, which isn't so for plenty of other teams around the country.
"I'm glad we're getting to play," Grass said. "We'll take what preparation we can get and roll with it. I'm just glad we're able to be out here."