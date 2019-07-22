NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Ohio Valley Conference football narrative came one improbable Murray State comeback from changing in 2018.
So close, yet so far?
As OVC coaches and communications directors picked Jacksonville State on Monday to extend its league record to six conference championships, matching unanimous media predictions announced last week, talk at OVC media day centered on whether the rest of the league has closed the gap.
Southeast Missouri, the second pick among league media and coaches, ended JSU’s near five-year winning streak in OVC play last season, 37-14 in a turnover-marred game. But for seeing leads of 31-0 and 38-34 evaporate at Murray State, SEMO would’ve gone on to win the league.
JSU’s contingent at OVC Media Day, held at the Embassy Suites-Nashville Airport, came keenly aware of how close their string of OVC titles came to ending last season.
“I’m not losing the OVC while I’m here,” said JSU senior safety Marlon Bridges, an All-American and first-team All-OVC pick making his second media day appearance in as many years. “I’ve already lost the streak. I can’t lose the OVC.”
SEMO’s victory over JSU did the OVC a solid. It went a long way toward the league getting two teams in the FCS playoff field, and SEMO and JSU each won a game in the playoffs.
That contributes to a general sense of the OVC trending upward, and OVC commissioner Beth DeBauche highlighted that in her remarks Monday.
“We can’t talk about OVC football without laying the foundation of just talking about the broader success in the Ohio Valley Conference over the course of the past few years,” said DeBauche, highlighting academic progress, a recent media deal with ESPN and postseason victories in baseball, men’s basketball and football. “As we know, success breeds success, and success in football will drive success in other sports, and vice versa.
“This has been a good 14 months to be a fan of the OVC.”
It’s an easier sell, when one team doesn’t lord a 30-something-game conference winning streak over the rest of the field. JSU’s string, dating back to the end of the 2013 season, ended at 36.
Losing the streak might not be an all-bad thing for JSU. The Gamecocks have still won 39 of their last 40 OVC games, and the taste of losing one remains fresh enough to serve as a motivator.
“Everything comes to an end,” said senior wide receiver Josh Pearson, another All-American and first-team All-OVC pick. “I hated that it had to come when I was here, but we’re still five-time OVC champions. We’re trying to get six.
“We’ve just got to stay humble and take it game by game.”
Bridges wants the Gamecocks to comeback resume what was before the SEMO game last year. The loss played a role in JSU not getting a national seed and first-round playoff bye for the first time since 2013.
“We need to not just win the OVC but dominate the OVC every game,” he said. “When we’re struggling in the OVC, it kind of puts us in a bind, like, ‘Well, when we get in the playoffs, what are we going to do?’
“If we go through the OVC and just dominate, I don’t think we have that problem.”
But then there’s the rest of the league, starting with the team that saw its title run end in Malik Honeycutt’s miraculous, 79-yard, all-over-the-field kickoff return with three seconds to play at Murray State.
Sixth-year SEMO head coach Tom Matukewicz started patterning his program after JSU’s from day one.
“High tide raises all boats,” he said. “Jacksonville State has made us all get better.”
What did SEMO need to close the gap?
“That’s easy … O-line and D-line,” Matukewicz said. “They’re bigger, and they dominated the fronts, so everything else was harder because of it.”
JSU enters this season having lost departed seniors B.J. Autry and Tyler Scozzaro on its offensive line and its entire starting defensive line. For the first time in recent memory, JSU’s media day contingent did not include a lineman.
“We’ve closed that gap,” Matukewicz said. “Hopefully, we can continue to chase them on that front.”