JACKSONVILLE — Playing next to outgoing and talented teammate Josh Pearson, Jacksonville State's Jamari Hester can get lost in the background sometimes.
Pearson set the school's season record last year for touchdown receptions, and recently, he grabbed the career record. With a big smile and laugh, Pearson assures that he never gets swallowed up by the crowd.
Meanwhile, Hester has a reputation as a quiet guy. His coach says he's quiet, and even Hester acknowledges he can be quiet.
Even so, he counters with this, as he smiles: "Once you get to know me, I open up, and I'm a nice person."
Hester also is quietly producing one of the best receiving careers in school history as well.
Did you know he's third all-time in school history in receptions (129)? Tied for fourth all-time in receiving touchdowns (19)? Fifth in receiving yards (1,834)?
"That's something, isn't it?" JSU head coach John Grass said. "I'll say he's done that quietly."
Grass said that Hester became a force at his position last season.
"He really, really played extremely well," Grass said. "He's kind of carrying that on this year. He's a mainstay, a target we look for on third down. He gives people match-up problems in the slot. Being able to move him into a slot position means a lot. We look for him to keep doing what he's been doing."
A 6-foot-7, 210-pound senior, Hester is thin but muscular. It took time to develop into the type of receiver who was strong enough to take on defenders.
He has told the story several times before about how he and his coaches learned he really needed to build some strength. As a freshman, he was placed at tight end. He weighed 185 pounds, and in practice, he got handled by a 285-pound defensive end.
He got shifted to receiver and on his way to history. His numbers are solid this season, as he has 27 catches (sixth in the OVC) for 437 yards (seventh in the league) and a pair of touchdowns.
Still, Grass prefers to discuss what he's seen of Hester as a person, student and teammate.
"I've seen him grow so much from when we came in here as a young freshman to where he's at now, as a person." Grass said. "Jamari always has had a good heart. He's a good kid. I've seen him grow in so many ways — off the field, on the field, and who he is.
"He's kind of a quiet guy sometimes until you get to know him. When you get to know him, he talks a little more. I've seen that growth."