JSU football: Harper, Karajic, Brown win ASUN weekly honors

Three Jacksonville State players earned ASUN football weekly honors, which were announced Monday.
Sophomore safety Nicario Harper was named ASUN defensive player of the week, while Alen Karajic was special teams player of the week, and freshman tight end Sean Brown was the league's freshman of the week.
Harper led the Gamecocks with 12 tackles, just one shy of his career high. He accounted for three solo stops along with nine assists. He had a tackle for loss and an interception in the fourth quarter.
Karajic finished with 10 total points for Jax State, connecting on a pair of field goals from 21 and 30 yards in addition to his four extra points converted. It's the second ASUN special teams honor for the freshman.
Brown had a breakout career day totaling three catches for 52 yards. He scored two touchdowns, which were the first of his college career. He found the end zone from 15 and 22 yards out.
The Gamecocks take their 2-2 AQ7 record on the road Saturday to Lamar, looking for a second-straight win and to even their overall mark to 5-5.