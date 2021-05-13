JSU football: Harper, Barry pull in more awards

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State safety Nicario Harper and tight end Trae Barry pulled in more postseason awards Thursday.
They were named the best players at their positions by the FCS Athletics Directors Association.
A pool of 48 voters selected Harper as the best defensive back in the country, while Barry was named the nation's best tight end. Only 11 total players make the team each year.
Jacksonville State and North Dakota State are the only schools with two players on the team. Barry and Harper are only the second and third Gamecocks to ever earn a spot on the FCS ADA All-America Team. They join Eli Jenkins, who was named the nation's top quarterback in 2015.
Only eight players from the Ohio Valley Conference have previously made the team, with the three Gamecocks now giving JSU the most of any school in the team's history.
Barry was Freshman All-America in 2017 and Sophomore All-America in 2018. He caught 33 passes for 534 yards and a touchdown. Harper was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in the FCS each season, after being named the OVC's defensive player of the year.
Here is the complete FCS ADA All-America Team for the 2020-21 season:
QB, Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington (Big Sky)
RB, Julius Chestnut, Sacred Heart (NEC)
WR, Jakob Herres, VMI (SoCon)
TE, Trae Barry, Jacksonville State (OVC)
OL, Cordell Volson, North Dakota State (MVFC)
PK, Ethan Ratke, James Madison (CAA)
DL, Jordan Lewis, Southern (SWAC)
LB, Colby Campbell, Presbyterian (PFL)
DB, Nicario Harper, Jacksonville State (OVC)
RS, Devron Harper, Gardner-Webb (Big South)
P, Garret Wegner, North Dakota State (MVFC)