JSU football: Harper, Barry make AP's FCS All-America team

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State landed two players on the Associated Press FCS All-America team Wednesday.
Sophomore safety Nicario Harper was named to the first team, and senior tight end Trae Barry earned second-team honors.
Barry was Freshman All-America in 2017 and Sophomore All-America in 2018. He caught 33 passes for 534 yards and a touchdown. Harper was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in the FCS each season, after being named the OVC's defensive player of the year.
Both Harper and Barry made the STATS FCS All-America team Monday. Both were first-team selections by STATS. Sophomore offensive lineman Tylan Grable and junior defensive end DJ Coleman were named to the STATS second team.