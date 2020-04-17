JSU football: Hampshire Honor Society selects Gamecocks' Josh Brady

The National Football Foundation announced this week it has named Jacksonville State's Josh Brady as a member of the organization's Hampshire Honor Society.
Brady is a long-snapper who was a senior this past season. He was a two-time All-America selection by HERO Sports, earning second-team honors in 2018 and first team this past season.
The National Football Foundation picked 1,465 players from 369 schools in the honor society's 14th year.
Brady had to be nominated by Jacksonville State and meet the NFF's criteria for selection:
—Completed their final year of playing eligibility in 2019.
—Achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average throughout entire course of undergraduate study.
—Met all NCAA- or NAIA-mandated progress toward degree requirements.
—Been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2019 season.
Brady earned his degree in business while compiling a 3.2 grade point average. He is enrolled as a JSU graduate student and has a 4.0 grade-point average in the sports management master's program.
He played in two all-star games after this past season: the FCS National Bowl and the Pigskin All-Star Invitational.
Off the field, Brady was involved in several activities, according to a JSU news release: he volunteered with local schools, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Rainbow Omega in Eastaboga, and Tim Tebow's Night To Shine prom experience for people with special needs. He also served as a counselor at Christian summer camps.