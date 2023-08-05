 Skip to main content
JSU football: Hale expects big year from Gamecocks' linebackers

Laletia Hale

Linebacker Laletia Hale is entering his fifth season at Jacksonville State.

 Brandon Phillips/Jax State Photo

JACKSONVILLE — While players and coaches have found success on both sides of the ball, the Jacksonville State's linebackers are among the groups that are filled with talent.

The group of linebackers is returning four players who saw action in at least nine games last season (Laletia Hale, Cole Fuller, Tristan Wells and Larry Worth), giving plenty of experience among the group that features six freshmen or redshirt freshmen.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.