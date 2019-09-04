JACKSONVILLE — Zack Woodard had a bittersweet bus ride back to Jacksonville from Louisiana on Thursday night.
As he got settled in his seat, a teammate looked up the game statistics from the 35-14 loss to Southeastern Louisiana. The teammate alerted Woodard on his numbers — a team-high 10 tackles. Head coach John Grass later called it a career game for Woodard, a sophomore linebacker.
“Even though I had a career game,” Woodard said, “it doesn’t matter because we lost. At the end of the day, I’d rather have the win than the 10 tackles.”
Still, JSU isn’t overlooking the production he gave the Gamecocks’ defense. Last year, the compact 6-foot-1, 230-pound Woodard was a backup at middle linebacker to then-senior Quan Stoudemire. Woodard finished with 30 tackles in 13 games, even though he sometimes played sparingly.
That was enough to persuade Grass and his staff that when Stoudemire graduated, that position wouldn’t suffer.
“You were just waiting for him to be the guy,” Grass said. “He brings it like that every day in practice. He’s a very instinctive player, a very disciplined player. He always fits the gap the way that he’s supposed to and he does it in a physical way.
“He’s a good tackler. He gets the ball on the ground. Everything you want from a linebacker.”
Even so, Woodard is working on getting better. He stays in touch often with Stoudemire. In fact, after the game, Woodard touched base with him to get some thoughts on his performance.
Stoudemire was encouraging on the good things but also gave some advice on how to improve.
It bothers Woodard that he had the chance to make more tackles and didn’t. He recalled a touchdown play in which he misjudged the Southeastern Louisiana ballcarrier’s speed and missed the play.
“You’ve got to make the big plays,” Woodard said. “Even though I had 10 tackles, there were big plays I didn’t make.”
Grass said he figures Woodard will get better.
“He’s young in his career,” the coach said. “We hope he continues using those same values and progressing.”