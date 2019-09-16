JACKSONVILLE — Montrez Lang described the scene as "pandemonium."
If you think Lang and his Jacksonville State football teammates had fun during their incredible 49-45 comeback win over Eastern Washington on Saturday, be assured the party went up a notch afterward in the JSU dressing room.
"It was just a feeling you can't explain, really," Lang said Monday at JSU's regular weekly news conference. "Everybody was just going crazy, enjoying each other, enjoying the win. Usually, people bring down their family. I had my little brother in the locker room. Everybody was dancing and stuff, falling over."
And, if you think JSU head coach John Grass wanted his team to tone it down because there's another game the next week and so on and so on, he was one of the ones enjoying the celebration the most.
"The most exciting thing to me after a game is that winning the game is great, but you come in the locker room, and you see these guys excited and joyful," he said. "It was a joyful locker room. It still puts a smile on my face."
You know it’s a great nite when your singing the fight song in the dressing room! #StayCocky pic.twitter.com/5vozRMs2vK— Greg Seitz (@gseitz) September 15, 2019
Grass said Monday that he hopes his players realize that you can have high expectations and still experience the simple joy of winning a football game. After having won five straight Ohio Valley Conference championships, JSU enters almost all regular-season games as the favorites. (The Gamecocks were a 14-point underdog Saturday, according to sportsbetting.ag.)
"There have been times around here, we've come in after a win, and we've won by two scores, and in the dressing room, it's just silent," Grass said. "You've won the game, but they're disappointed. Everybody expects you to blow everybody out. Everybody expects you to win every game. It almost takes the fun of it out of it. We've talked about that after a game."
This victory was especially exciting, of course, as Eastern Washington entered as the No. 4 team in the FCS, while Jacksonville State was No. 17. It was the only game nationally in FBS or FCS to match up two ranked teams. The Gamecocks trailed by as many 21 points in the first half and were behind by 17 heading into the fourth quarter.
"It was fun after that game because they knew what kind of win it was, but we should enjoy every win like that," Grass said. "We expect to win, but it's not a given."
Also on Monday, Grass complimented the Eastern Washington program, which is led by Aaron Best, who began his time at the school in 1996 as a player. Since then, Best has worked his way from student assistant to graduate assistant to assistant coach to offensive coordinator to head coach. This is his third year as EWU's head coach.
"I take my hat off to Eastern Washington," Grass said. "They've got a really good football program. Year-in, year-out, they're a national contender. Coach Best and that bunch, they do a great job coaching. A class act.
"Not a lot of times you play a team that's got that much class on the field. I thought it was two really good programs going against each other. The players had a lot of class. The coaches had a lot of class."