JSU football: Grass tries to balance health of players, conditioning work, and time lost to COVID-19

Jacksonville State began football practice today, and head coach John Grass says his primary concern is his players' health.
The coach added that this isn't just about COVID-19.
Because JSU's spring and summer schedules were changed because of the pandemic, the Gamecocks aren't entering preseason practice as advanced as they would be in a typical year. He said he can't try to make up for lost time by practicing his players longer or more intensely than they can handle.
"My first concern, why I do my job, is for players," said Grass, who's entering his seventh season as JSU's head coach. "I've always coached for players. That's why I feel a passion about this game. My first concern is I'd never want to put them in jeopardy of something that could be dangerous for them."
Today's practice lasted about 2 hours and 10 to 15 minutes, as Grass and his staff tried to push the players to see how far along they are not only in skill work but also in conditioning. JSU will return to the practice field Thursday but in a shortened format.
"There's always that fine line," Grass said. "I think you have to understand as a head football coach, when to push and when to pull back is very, very important. I've always put a premium on that."
Grass said he tries to listen to players and use that feedback when structuring practice.
"You have to know when they're ready and when they're dead-legged," he said.
Practice is especially important this preseason, if the season goes ahead as planned. For now, JSU is set to open the season Sept. 3. Decisions on the season from the NCAA's Football Championship Subdivision and the Ohio Valley Conference will come later.
The Southeastern Conference won't begin its season until Sept. 26, and practice won't begin until Aug. 17.
The NCAA announced today that divisions must decide by Aug. 21 whether they'll have champions. If the FCS decides not to have football playoffs, the OVC will have to decide whether to have a season.
For now, Grass and the Gamecocks are preparing for a season. That includes building a depth chart.
Typically, that's done during the spring, which usually includes 15 practices. JSU had only two practices before the OVC shut down sports.
Discussing the depth chart, Grass said, "Those are the things we answer in the spring, and in fall camp, we don't have to answer as much. The two-deep is set. But, it's not all set now. Everything is pretty much wide open."
Grass still plans to have three preseason scrimmages, which is the usual schedule before the season starts.
"We need those scrimmages," he said. "We've got to get those in — a simulated game so we know our team is ready."