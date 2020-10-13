JSU football: Grass talks UNA rivalry, home attendance, and injury news

Jacksonville State's fall football season began only 10 days ago, and now it's nearly finished.
That's the nature of COVID-19 and the 2020 season, as JSU works its way through four fall games before the Ohio Valley Conference spring season begins Feb. 21.
After losing to Florida State 41-24 and beating Mercer 34-28, JSU will visit North Alabama on Saturday before closing at Florida International on Oct. 23, which is a Friday.
Of the nine football-playing schools in the OVC, only three are playing this fall: Eastern Kentucky, Austin Peay and Jacksonville State.
"If we get a chance to play, we want to play," JSU coach John Grass said.
Grass took about 18 minutes Tuesday morning to speak with reporters through video conferencing. Here are five items of interest covered in Grass' time on camera.
1. Playing UNA
Saturday will mark JSU's first game at North Alabama's Braly Stadium since 1992 when the Gamecocks beat Pittsburg State in the NCAA Division II championship game. JSU also played UNA twice at Braly Stadium that year, winning 10-6 in the regular season and 14-12 in the NCAA quarterfinals.
The two schools used to play regularly back then when both were in the Division II Gulf South Conference. Now, both are Football Championship Subdivision schools, although UNA is still in transition from Division II to Division I. The Lions won't be eligible for the FCS playoffs until 2022.
In the past decade, UNA and JSU have played three times — all at JSU and all JSU victories in 2013, 2016 and 2019. JSU leads the all-time series 26-18-3.
"There were some wars in the past with UNA," said Grass, a 1990 JSU graduate. "I'm glad to see them move up and get in a conference. I hope this is a rivalry we can continue with year-in, year-out and go home-and-home. That would be my vote. Both parties kind of feel the same way. This is a game we need to keep on our schedule, for sure."
Grass said his players don't always realize what rivals JSU and UNA used to be.
"They're not old enough to remember the old Gulf South rivalries with UNA, Troy, West Alabama and Valdosta and all that bunch," Grass said. "It means a lot to our alumni, and I know it does theirs as well. Both teams will be ready to play. These guys, they're just ready to get out there and play football."
2. Mercer attendance
The Gamecocks' win over Mercer on Saturday drew 5,870, according to JSU. Stadium capacity was reduced to comply with state guidelines regarding social distancing in the COVID-19 pandemic era.
"I commend our home crowd," Grass said. "They showed up. They stayed there throughout the game. It was good to get to play at home, especially in a season like this when you didn't think you were going to get to play at all, and then you get to play."
3. Turnover ratio
Through two games, JSU already has improved a problem area from a year ago — turnover ratio.
JSU made 22 a year ago while forcing 13 for a minus-9 margin. Through two games, JSU has forced four and committed only two.
"Good football teams, teams that win championships, are way ahead in the plus-minus category, and we have not been that way in the past two seasons," Grass said. "We need to get back to where we're plus-10 in the giveaway-takeaway margin. We have to protect the ball better and take the ball away. Defensively, we've been able to do that."
4. Injury news
JSU backup quarterback Zion Webb went out in the first half of Saturday's game against Mercer, hopping on one leg as he made his way to the sideline.
Grass said it was a knee injury.
"It's not a severe injury," Grass said. "He'll be back; we don't know when."
Defensively, nose tackle Dacorrion West, defensive tackle Jackson Luttrell and safety Jeremiah Harris missed the Mercer game after starting against Florida State. Others were limited.
"We played without five, six starters last week, so hopefully we'll get all those guys back this week," Grass said.
5. Run game
JSU rushed the ball 50 times against Mercer and threw only 18 passes. Grass said that wasn't necessarily by design. Instead, it was the heavy rain that hammered the stadium at times.
"There were times in the third quarter and early in the fourth that we wanted to throw the ball a little bit more than what we did, but it was raining so hard we just couldn't," he said. "You need to hand the ball on and protect the ball."
JSU averaged 3.2 yards a carry, which was less than Grass wants.
"We want to be around 4, 5 yards a carry," he said. "The weather dictated that as well because they're putting nine or 10 in the box knowing you have to run the ball."