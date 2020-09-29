JSU football: Grass talks quarantines, scrimmages, running backs and kickers

John Grass hosted his initial game-week news conference of the fall Tuesday, even though there were no reporters in the room with him.
Instead, eight joined by video conferencing, leaving Grass at the Jacksonville State football complex, talking to a computer screen.
"Par for the course for 2020, right?" Grass said with a laugh.
Even so, Grass took about 25 minutes to talk about his team and the Gamecocks' season opener Saturday at Florida State (0-2) at 3 p.m. The ACC Network will host the game, and Fox Sports South is listed as showing the broadcast locally.
"Very glad to be in a game-week situation," Grass said. "Most unusual year is probably an understatement. … We've done the very best we can do to prepare and handle the situations we've had."
Here are five items of interest covered in Grass' time with reporters.
1. Nobody in quarantine
Grass confirmed that no player is in quarantine because of COVID-19 protocols. This is a rare moment for JSU, which began practice in the first week of August.
"When we practiced the other day, it was the first time we had our full team all fall," Grass said. "That was last week. It was good to have everybody out there. We are in a bubble right now, so hopefully we can stay that way. We've talked a lot the last week, be careful who you're around and things like that. The guys have done a pretty good job of that, and hopefully, that'll hold true as we move forward."
Grass said the team tested Monday and will test again Wednesday, Friday and the Monday after the game.
2. Scrimmage effect
Jacksonville State held five scrimmages in preseason practice, and part of the hope was to make up for lack of typical spring and summer workouts, in addition to being prepared to play a game.
Grass said it made an impression on him to see some teams play their season openers after having little or no full contact during preseason practice. Previously, he had mentioned Navy's 55-3 loss to Brigham Young as an eye opener.
"The scary thing as a coach when you see the first games played, it was evident who treated these games differently," he said. "You don't want to put your team out there unprepared. Our job is get them prepared and ready to play. In the first week, you could tell who had blocked and tackled, because some teams looked very poor in doing that. Some teams looked really good in that. The talent gap wasn't as far as that — it was all about preparation."
3. Running back committee
Jacksonville State's depth chart includes four players at running back on the first team: Western Kentucky transfer Josh Samuel, a redshirt junior; junior Pat Jackson, a transfer from Mississippi Delta Community College; and two returnees from last year: junior Uriah West and redshirt junior Michael Matthews.
"We feel like we've got four guys who can really get it done there," Grass said. "We feel good with all of them in the game. It's going to be a hot-hand deal. … There's not one who's way ahead of the others. They're all bigger guys who can run the ball hard."
Grass said freshman running back Ron Wiggins, a former Jacksonville High standout, will not be dressed out for Saturday's game. Grass said Wiggins is practicing but won't dress out for academic reasons.
4. Kicking job
The JSU depth chart lists redshirt sophomore Bryant Wallace as the starting place-kicker, after making 4 of 9 field goals last year and 40 of 43 extra points. In practice, however, true freshman Alen Karajic has stepped in front. He is from East Hamilton High in Ooltewah, Tenn., and didn't play football until his senior year. He wound up a semifinalist for the TSSAA Class 4A Mr. Football award.
"Got a lot of competition at kicker," Grass said. "We've got a true freshman who's kind of won that job right now. We'll see how he does when they start doing the chomp at Florida State, how he handles that situation. He's got a leg, and he's doing a real good job for us right now."
5. The FCS season
Not everyone is playing a fall schedule, as JSU is, as the bulk of the season will be played in the spring. The FCS playoffs will be trimmed from 24 teams to 16.
Grass said he isn't certain how fall games could affect chances to earn a playoff bid.
"I haven't heard the conversation on that," he said. "I think as far as getting ready for the season, there's an advantage as far as playing in the fall, for sure. I'm still of the mindset that I wish they'd revamp it and come back and play in the fall now. I don't see why we're playing in the spring.
"And I hate to be negative, but I really don't think we asked the players about playing in the spring and turning around and playing in the fall. I think there's going to be some pushback from the players' perspective. I think there's some problems there. I think there's some problems the NCAA hasn't looked at."