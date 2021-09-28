JSU football: Grass talks Kennesaw's triple option, penalty flags, and Cooper's day

On Tuesday, Jacksonville State still felt the sting of this past weekend's 34-31 home loss to Tennessee-Martin.
The Gamecocks led 14-0 at one point in the first half but the Skyhawks rallied and clinched the win with three touchdowns on their last three drives.
"Very disappointed about Saturday," JSU coach John Grass said Tuesday in his regular news conference with reporters. "It definitely doesn't meet up with our expectations, where we want to be at the end of the game."
Grass was especially disappointed with the play on the line of scrimmage, where JSU allowed 171 rushing yards while gaining only 91 of its own. Also, he was bothered by the missed tackles that plagued the Gamecocks in the second half.
"We could go through 100 different scenarios of things that we could do different, but to boil it down to something very, very simple — the game never changes, the team that blocks the best and tackles the best generally wins the game," he said. "I felt like definitely in the third and fourth quarter, they tackled better and blocked better than we did.
"It's going to be a battle like this every week. We're going to be in one-score games where you either make the plays to win the game or you don't."
It doesn't get easier for 17th-ranked JSU (2-2), which will visit No. 20 Kennesaw State (2-1) on Saturday. The Owls have beaten Reinhardt 35-25 and Wofford 31-10 and lost to Georgia Tech 45-17.
JSU joined the ASUN Conference this year, and while Kennesaw State already is an ASUN member, it won't begin playing football in the league until next fall. The two schools are located only 85 miles apart.
They've played twice, with Kennesaw winning 17-7 in a 2017 FCS playoff game and 60-52 in a five-overtime regular season game at Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves' home stadium.
The highlights from Grass' time with reporters Tuesday:
1. The triple option
Grass is especially concerned about Kennesaw State running the triple option, an old-fashioned offensive attack. He said he ran the triple option as a high school coach in the 1990s, but didn't run it even as an Ashville High School quarterback in the 1980s.
"Their brand of football, the option, is tough to get ready for in a week," Grass said. "We have to play assignment football and get ready for it. Looking back, it's been three years since we've played them. We've got very few guys on our roster who've lined up and played them and that triple (option). It's a different animal."
Grass added that most of his players haven't faced it even in high school.
"Back in the day, when I first started coaching, you played the triple every other week," Grass said. "It wasn't a big deal. A lot of people ran it."
2. New rival
Even though JSU and KSU have faced off only twice, Grass figures it should develop into a good rivalry between the two schools especially with the two schools so close and having players who might know guys on the other side.
"It's been two great games both times we've played them," Grass said. "You don't play a much more exciting game than the four- or five-overtime game we played over there at the Braves' stadium. Great venue, really good football. I think it'll continue to be a great rivalry, going into the same conference, playing each other year-in, year-out."
3. Penalty problems
Jacksonville State had its best game of the season Saturday as far as penalties. The Gamecocks were flagged seven times for 65 yards, both of which were season lows.
Even so, JSU still ranks No. 119 out of 123 teams with 80.75 penalty yards a game. Also, the Gamecocks had two more false-start penalties, bringing the season total to 12, although six came in the opener against UAB.
"We didn't have a penalty problem on Saturday," Grass said. "It didn't affect the game. We had (seven) penalties, and none of them really affected drives or anything like that."
Grass added, "I thought the crew Saturday did a pretty good job of calling the game. Just like we miss some plays, they're going to miss calls on both sides during the game, but I think we played pretty clean penalty-wise."
4. Injuries
Receiver Michael Pettway (turf toe) and offensive tackle Tylan Grable (ankle) each missed Saturday's loss to Tennessee-Martin, and safety Nicario Harper (ankle) played sparingly after missing the previous week's win over North Alabama.
Grass characterized his injured players as "day-to-day."
"With Pettway, we were worried about it being a season-ending deal," Grass said. "We don't think it is a season-ending deal. We're hoping he can get back on the field, if not this week, maybe next week."
As for running back Uriah West, Grass said he is "getting close" to returning. West injured his shoulder in the spring.
"He's practicing some. … He's practicing a little more every week," Grass said. "I'd still say it's probably a couple of weeks on him, if he's able to play this fall."
5. Cooper's day
Grass praised senior quarterback Zerrick Cooper for his play Saturday against Tennessee-Martin.
Cooper completed 24 of 39 passes for 318 yards and a pair of touchdowns with no interceptions. Grass pointed out that he did that without two of his top receivers. Not only did Pettway miss the game, Dave Russell is out after breaking his leg in a car accident before the season.
"I think Zerrick is at the top of his game, playing as well as he's played since he's been here," Grass said. "He's become a leader. He's not turning the ball over. When he first got here — and he would tell you this — he can make any throw, but he had a little too much confidence in his arm and would take the ball and rifle it into some very, very tight windows, and that would lead to some turnover problems.
"He's not doing that. He's completing balls. Saturday was one of the more accurate days I've seen him. He's throwing catchable balls, making the right reads, and he gave us a chance to win that game."