JSU football: Grass talks about this week's opponent, mindset after loss, how punt got blocked

After getting blasted 31-0 by UAB in last week's season opener, the schedule doesn't get any easier for Jacksonville State.
The Gamecocks will play Saturday at Florida State. It's JSU's second straight game against an FBS school.
Florida State beat JSU 41-24 in Tallahassee last year, although the Gamecocks were leading in the third quarter. The Seminoles are coming off a 41-38 overtime loss to Notre Dame, which is eighth in the latest Associated Press rankings.
But, after that loss to UAB, the Gamecocks are focused on more than Florida State this week.
"It's all about how the Gamecocks play, and we need to play better," JSU coach John Grass said Tuesday in a game-week meeting with reporters. "We've got to play better and improve this week. Hopefully, we'll see that improvement."
Five highlights from Grass' time with reporters:
1. Thoughts on FSU
Grass said that moving on to this week, "it doesn't get any easier."
He said that last year was a different situation when the Gamecocks nearly pulled off the upset. Attendance at FSU's Doak Campbell Stadium was limited, and it won't be this year when the Gamecocks visit. Also, a year ago was FSU head coach Mike Norvell's first season leading the program.
"Not the same team," Grass said. "If you watched the game the other night, I haven't seen Doak Campbell like that in a long, long time. It's back like the old days, and the chomp means something. Defensively, they've got nine different starters. They've got a brand new team. They're playing very hard, very physical. So they're a totally different team defensively."
2. Injury news
Just one game into the season, and the Gamecocks already are down two starters.
Grass said that Jaylen Swain, an All-OVC defensive end a year ago, will miss the rest of the season after getting hurt against UAB. The issue is his elbow, and Grass said Swain was to have surgery Tuesday to repair ligaments.
"That's a huge concern, because he's like a quarterback on defense," Grass said. "He gets everybody lined up. Probably one of the guys you'd say you don't want to lose."
Also, receiver Dave Russell is out after breaking his leg in a car accident. He is out for the year.
Grass said he is uncertain if running back Uriah West (shoulder) or quarterback Zion Webb (knee) will return this fall after spring injuries.
"Getting hurt in the spring like that, Uriah and Zion, it's going to be a while before they make it back — if they make it back this fall," Grass said. "I don't know. Both will be very questionable for this fall."
3. Wells catches on
JSU receiver P.J. Wells made the first three catches of his college career against UAB, gaining 40 yards. Both figures led the team, providing the Gamecocks with a rare bright spot in the shutout loss.
Wells is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete out of Westbrook Christian. He redshirted in 2019, played in three games last season without a catch, and then had his breakout game Wednesday.
"He's been a fun kid to watch over the last few years," Grass said. "I think P.J. will tell you that he had some adjusting, some maturing to do as a lot of guys do as freshmen and sophomores. Just adjusting to college, getting academics straight and being a college student-athlete. We started to see some maturity in him at the end of spring but really this summer. He's come out of nowhere and been a different player. He's a great kid."
Grass said Wells has earned his opportunity.
"He's playing probably as good as anyone we've got receiver-wise," Grass said. "He's done that in practice, which is why we got the ball to him the other night."
4. JSU mindset
Grass said he doesn't want his team to think too much about the loss to UAB.
"You can dwell on it for 24 hours, but you've got to put it behind you," he said. "Our bunch knows it's on to the next opponent and what we can do to get better. In the journey of a season, you can't get hung up on one game, whether you play really well and win or don't play so well and get beat."
Grass said that even in a 31-point loss, the coaches can learn plenty about their team.
"We wanted to approach these games and see where we were and use them as a measuring stick and see where we've got to improve and get better," he said. "I think we see a lot of things we've got to get better at."
5. The blocked punt
Grass said a missed block started the chain reaction of events that led to the blocked punt against UAB.
The Blazers were up 7-0 in the second quarter when it happened and got a field goal after recovering the punt.
Otherwise, JSU's Jack Dawson punted eight more times for a 46-yard average. He had two punts go for more than 50 yards, and three went inside the 20-yard line.
"We missed a block up front, which made one of the shield guys block the wrong side," Grass said. "Both shield guys blocked two guys they weren't supposed to, and the other guy came off the deal to the right side and blocked (the punt). The punt before, we blocked it perfectly.
"It was the same look. We made the same call. Everybody made their right block, and we got the ball off. You would think as much practice as we had at punting … you'd think we would've done it right. We did it right the rest of the night. It just shows you — it's execution. That was a problem in all three phases of the game. They made us pay when we did not execute."