JSU football: Grass switches staff responsibilities to include special teams coordinator

Jacksonville State ranked last among nine Ohio Valley Conference football teams last season with only four field goals, but John Grass says that's not the only reason the Gamecocks will have a full-time special teams coach this year.
"It's hard to judge special teams just on kicking the ball," the JSU head coach said.
Grass has hired two new assistant coaches, including quarterbacks coach Tyler Allen and special teams coordinator Max Thurmond, a former Jax State player and assistant coach. Both hires were approved by JSU on Monday.
Thurmond is replacing defensive ends coach Landius Wilkerson, who left to serve as recruiting coordinator and defensive line coach at Chattanooga, but Thurmond isn't slated to coach a specific defensive position. Defensive line coach William Green will work more closely with defensive ends in the new arrangement.
Kicking wasn't the only special teams issue for JSU in its 6-6 season last year. JSU was ninth out of nine OVC teams in kickoff coverage. The Gamecocks were eighth in kickoff returns, seventh in punt returns and fifth in net punting. They missed three extra points and only Southeast Missouri missed more with five.
Thurmond has spent a significant portion of his career working with special teams. He played at JSU during 1996-2000 and was an assistant coach during 2001-12, when he gained plenty of special-teams coaching experience. He was special teams coordinator at Austin Peay in 2016-17 and North Carolina-Charlotte in 2019.
"We've always had a position coach handle special teams, but I think it's best to have one person in that role and take the workload off a position coach," Grass said.
Grass said Thurmond also will work in other areas besides special teams, such as player development.
"Coach Thurmond has been at Jacksonville for about half of his life," Grass said. "I think he's going to ingrain himself with the whole team — offensive and defensive guys."
Allen, 23, comes from West Virginia, where he was a graduate assistant last season. He also was an offensive assistant at Troy and LSU.
He was an all-state quarterback at Saint Stanislaus High School in Mississippi in 2013 and played at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
"Tyler Allen is really young and energetic," Grass said. "He's a great person and great coach, and I think he'll bring a lot to the staff."