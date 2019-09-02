JACKSONVILLE — Practice won't be easy this week for Jacksonville State's offensive line.
After Thursday's 35-14 loss at Southeastern Louisiana, Jacksonville State coach John Grass told his players Sunday that "every job is open."
"We'll see how practice goes this week," he said. "We'll see who hangs on to their job and who competes and gets better."
If that sounds harsh, Grass made it clear it wasn't meant to sound that bad. Yes, the JSU offensive line struggled, but that message about jobs being open applied to everyone, not just the five guys responsible for blocking up front.
Also, Grass emphasized Monday during his regular weekly news conference that he realizes the offensive line is young and needs time to learn. Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference selection Darius Anderson, a senior, anchors the line at right guard, but the other four starters are sophomores.
Anderson is a third-year starter, but the other four first-team linemen entered the season with a combined six career collegiate starts. Left tackle Michael Shaddix started five games last year, and center Deandre Butler started one, although it was at guard. Left guard Cam Hill and right tackle Ye'Majesty Sanders made their first career starts Thursday.
JSU had expected to have senior Hunter Sosebee starting at right tackle for the second straight year, but he was injured in the first week of preseason practice and will miss the year. That created a huge problem for a line that already was expecting to be on the young side.
"Especially when you've got two starters back, you look for that leadership from them," Grass said. "They played on that right side together. There's a certain continuity there. It was concerning when we lost Hunter, and it showed. I don't talk about it a lot because I don't dwell on the negative, but you lose a guy like him."
The Gamecocks still gained 481 yards of offense, but Grass had hoped for more consistency in the blocking up front. JSU gave up six quarterback sacks for 41 yards in lost yardage.
"The times when we gave up sacks when we didn't get a hat on a hat," Grass said. "We didn't have good eye discipline as far as the twists and the stunts (by Southeastern Louisiana). When you don't get a hat on hat offensively, you're in trouble. We've got to correct some of those things, and some of that is due to inexperience. Those guys are going to get better."
Officially, JSU rushed for only 67 yards, but when the sack plays are removed, the Gamecocks picked up 115 rushing yards on 18 attempts. JSU threw 53 passes.
Grass said he would prefer a 50-50 balance, but when the Gamecocks fell behind quickly, they were forced to run a fast pace and throw more often.
On the whole, Grass didn't discount what the line did well.
"I expected a little bit better, but you could tell it was some of them's first game," he said. "They did battle and made some plays, but they made a lot of mistakes, too. Some are correctable things. They should get better moving forward.
"We knew we were young going in, and they kind of exposed some of that. We didn't pick some things up. The pleasing thing is that when we did get a hat on a hat, we blocked pretty well."