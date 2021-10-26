JSU football: Grass says 'I'm not down on this team'

After seven games, Jacksonville State has three wins, and its FCS playoff chances are dimming.
Head coach John Grass says the Gamecocks need to win all of their four remaining games, and if they do that, they should make the playoffs. JSU will host Central Arkansas on Saturday and Abilene Christian on Nov. 6. After that come trips to Lamar on Nov. 13 and Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 20.
This past Saturday's trip to Sam Houston State didn't go well. The Gamecocks lost 42-7, which is their worst loss since falling 45-7 at Michigan State in 2014. It's the worst loss to an FCS team since 2004 when they lost 49-7 to Furman in the FCS playoffs.
"Where does it leave the Gamecocks? It leaves the Gamecocks back in the corner," Grass said. "We've talked about that. Backed into a must-win situation. Got to go 1-0 this week against a really good Central Arkansas team.
"I'm not down on this team. This team can do something with the rest of the season. We've got four games to play. I like where we're at in mental space. We've got to get it done on the field."
On Tuesday, Grass conducted his usual game-week news conference. Here are five highlights:
1. Sam Houston rehash
Grass said the game went well … but only for less than a half.
"I thought we had good prep the two weeks that we prepared for the game," said Grass, whose team was off the previous Saturday. "The game just didn't go the way we needed it to go. The game needed to go not perfectly for us, but it needed to go really well.
"I thought you saw the first quarter and a half or a little bit more the preparation and the mentality of our team going into the game. I felt like we probably played as good a football as we've played in that quarter and a half. Then the game just kind of got away from us."
Grass said he second-guessed himself on one particular call — going for a field goal on fourth-and-five at the Sam Houston 11 in the third quarter. JSU was down 21-7 when Alen Karajic missed the attempt. Grass said he should've gone for it.
"Field goals ain't going to beat that team," Grass said.
He said he was pleased with how his team completed the game. JSU didn't allow any points in the final period.
"I'll say this: I challenged our guys in the fourth quarter, as they were putting their foot on the gas," Grass said. "They wanted to get as much as they could get. We finished the game. I was proud of the way we finished the fourth quarter."
2. Injury report
Grass reported that All-America safety Nicario Harper is suffering from another injury in a year full of them for him.
"Nicario's got a torn bicep that we're hoping he can play with," Grass said. "He'll be banged up, but we're hoping he can play."
Harper missed a game earlier this season with a high-ankle sprain.
Defensive back George Steele is likely to miss Saturday's game against Central Arkansas because of a concussion.
"George has had problems with concussions," Grass said. "I would look for George to be out. This is his second one in a three-week period. I don't know about him playing this week."
Zerrick Cooper came out of the Sam Houston State game late after getting tackled particularly hard, although Grass said he could've continued if needed. JSU trailed 42-7 at the time.
"He's a little beat up from the game," he said. "He ran the ball some and took some hits, so he's a little beat up. Didn't practice a lot yesterday. I think he'll move forward this week and be fine. Other than just a little bit sore, I think he's just fine."
3. JSU-UCA connection
By coincidence, Jacksonville State has two former Central Arkansas defensive coordinators on its staff. Defensive line coach Greg Stewart was defensive coordinator at UCA in 2014-17, while special teams coordinator Maxwell Thurmond succeeded Stewart as defensive coordinator in 2018.
"I don't know how much it helps," Grass said. "It can't hurt. We're glad to have them on our staff because they're really good football coaches. A lot of the (UCA) staff was there at the same time both of them were, so they know that staff really well. The D-coordinator (Matt Kitchens) was the safeties coach at South Alabama with Coach Stewart, so there's a lot of familiarity there scheme-wise and what they do.
"Also, some of the kids — Coach Thurmond was there more recently and remembers some of those guys as players. That helps you some, but I don't think it's a distinct advantage. On the flip side, those guys worked for them and with them, so they know them well, too."
4. UCA offense
Central Arkansas ranks among the national leaders in most offensive categories, including total offense (14th in the FCS), passing offense (11th), passing efficiency (10th), scoring offense (ninth) and third-down percentage (eighth).
Their quarterback, Breylin Smith, has played 39 career games and has 8,734 career passing yards and 77 career passing touchdowns. He's ninth in the country this year with 2,082 passing yards.
Receiver Tyler Hudson leads the nation with 894 receiving yards on 45 catches with six touchdowns. Lujuan Winningham is 11th with 660 receiving yards on 44 catches with four touchdowns.
"They're really, really explosive," Grass said. "They've got two really good receivers. They've got a good quarterback. They're physical up front offensively and defensively. Defensively, they've got skill guys running around. So, they're a very capable team. Got to get this one. Glad this one's at home. Got to bounce back and get a win this week."
5. Turnovers
JSU lost the ball by turnover only six times in the first six games, but against Sam Houston, the Gamecocks suffered a pair of lost fumbles and an interception. Sam Houston converted one of the fumbles into a touchdown, and the interception resulted in a touchdown just before halftime, pushing the Bearkats' lead from 14-7 to 21-7.
"First game in which we had multiple turnovers in, and it really hurt us," Grass said. "That interception, a lot went wrong on that play. It's not just the quarterback.
"We did not get good protection. The running back misses a linebacker; you've got a linebacker in your face. Young receiver didn't get a good release on a rub route against man (coverage), and you're going against their best defensive player in No. 22 (Zyon McCullom), and he makes a great, outstanding play.
"We're thinking it's two minutes left in the half, and we're going to go make it a tie game. They pick it off, and they're inside the 10 and go up two scores."