JACKSONVILLE — UNA is coming to town, and John Grass is pleased about that.
Grass' Jacksonville State football program and the one from the University of North Alabama are old rivals, dating back to when both played in the Gulf South Conference in NCAA Division II.
Both are Division I programs now, and JSU (2-1) will host UNA (1-2) in a non-conference game Saturday at 6 p.m. This is the first of a four-game series, with JSU visiting UNA in 2020 and 2022 and hosting the Lions on Saturday and in 2021. The series was agreed upon in 2018.
"UNA will bring more fans than anybody we play," Grass said Saturday at his regular Monday news conference. "They will be here. They'll fill up half of our home side, because people remember that old Gulf South rivalry. It's huge to play them."
The two schools played every year from 1960-92. Since then, they have played in 2003 (UNA won 28-16), 2013 (JSU won 24-21 in overtime) and 2016 (JSU won 31-12). Grass was the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator in 2013 and head coach in 2016.
Grass said he would love to play more schools that are within driving distance for fans.
"You've kind of got to play those games," Grass said. "You need to play Chattanooga every year or every other year. We need to play Kennesaw, we need to play Samford, we need to play UNA.
"I wish we could get Troy back on the schedule. Those games are good to play because your fan base and travel to those games and drive to the game. It's good for our area and our region for us to play them."
The Gamecocks played Chattanooga on Sept. 7 at home with JSU winning 41-20 in front of a crowd of 19,428. JSU Stadium's capacity is 24,000. Since 2004, JSU and Chattanooga have played 12 times, with the Gamecocks winning 10.
The Gamecocks played Samford in a 2013 playoff game, winning 55-14 at home. They haven't played in the regular season since 2007 when JSU won 24-12 at Samford. They haven't hosted Samford since 2006, winning 55-7.
JSU and Troy haven't played since 2001. From 1946-90 and from 1995-2001, the two teams played annually. Troy is an FBS school in the Sun Belt Conference, and that league's current model includes playing one FBS Power Five team each year, two FBS Group of Five teams each year (with at least one at home) and one FCS team at home — not on the road.