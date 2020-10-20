JSU football: Grass remains in isolation, is hopeful to return for next game

Jacksonville State football coach John Grass is still at home in isolation after testing positive last week for COVID-19, but he said today he is hopeful he can return for Friday's game at Florida International.
"I am looking hopefully to get back later in the week," Grass said in a video conference with reporters before noon. "I don't know what that looks like. I can't make comments about that right now. I'm thinking and praying that's going to happen.
"So, we're just following every protocol we're supposed to follow and meeting any requirements we've got to meet. I can't predict that right now."
Jacksonville State's COVID-19 policy, which is published on the school website, asks that those who test positive remain in isolation from 10 days from the time they test positive or at the onset of symptoms, whichever is first.
Grass announced his positive test Thursday. He said he is not experiencing symptoms "at this moment."
"I'm feeling fine," he said. "I'm following this protocol with the medical staff."
Grass missed this past Saturday's 24-17 win at North Alabama, leaving assistant head coach Jimmy Ogle in charge during the game. NCAA rules do not allow a head coach who isn't there to be in contact with his team beginning 90 minutes before kickoff and ending when the game is finished.
"Frustrating not being there," Grass said. "Probably one of the most, if not the most, frustrating things I've ever been through in my life, as far as not being able to be there and being able to help any."
Still, he said he is "very, very proud" of his team and staff for getting the win.
"If you've got a good program, everything runs if you're there or not there," he said. "I don't play a down. I don't think it affected us at all. It was great to see the guys play the way they did and see the staff handle the situation the way they did."
Grass also praised Ogle for doing "an outstanding job of rallying everybody without me there."
"There was a level of uneasiness without me there, and I think he did a good job of calming the storm and getting everybody to focus on the game and the task at hand," Grass said.
Now, Grass and the Gamecocks are preparing to play FIU of the Football Bowl Subdivision. The game originally was scheduled for Sept. 5 but has been postponed at least twice before the Friday night date was agreed upon by the schools. This is a guarantee game, with JSU receiving $300,000.
FIU postponed this past Saturday's game against Charlotte because of an "increase in COVID-19 positive results within the FIU football program," according to a post on its athletics department website.
Grass said, "Everything is on for the game. We're excited about going to FIU to play."
As for practice and meetings, Grass said he remains "engaged as much as I can by Zoom and video."
"It's not really been any different with me there or not there," he said. "I'm just on the computer. I get to watch some live practice, and we always watch practice as a whole together after practice with video. We really haven't missed a beat as far as prep time. I would say it's as good as me being there as far as I'm not physically on the field as we practice. I don't think that has affected us at all during the course of this time."