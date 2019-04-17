JACKSONVILLE — John Grass says you’ll never hear his coaches or players talk about Jacksonville State’s streak of conference championships.
The Gamecocks have won five straight and are aiming for a sixth.
What you will hear about is the weight room. Grass hasn’t let up on that when addressing players after practice this spring. He even jokingly asked strength and conditioning coach Gavin Halford if that weight room is ever locked up. Halford assured him that if players wanted to work, he’d make sure it was open.
Grass hasn’t let up on hustle, either. His players have heard all spring that you either work hard or it’s going to be tough to get playing time.
“We know that brings success,” Grass said, explaining that the process is more important than emphasizing the chase for a sixth straight crown.
“So, we hold everybody to that standard. That’s the difference between mediocre teams and good teams and great teams. The more accountability you have and holding people to those standards, the better your team is going to be. Right now, I like where our team is at in that regard.”
Grass said that you might have to remind his players that it’s a sixth Ohio Valley Conference championship in a row they could win this fall.
“They’re just focused on their job at hand and what they’ve got to do,” he said. “I’m a firm believer that you don’t look ahead and you don’t look in your rear view mirror. We do a pretty good job of that.”
It’s been clear this spring that JSU’s quarterbacks, receivers and defensive backs benefit from having so many experienced players returning. At the other positions, Grass is hoping that the Gamecocks’ 15 spring practices have helped identify players who can help the team this fall, one way or another.
“We have some holes,” Grass said. “We have some places we have to fill, but I like how we’re building that depth and where we’re at right now — leadership-wise and how we’re approaching the day at hand.”
The defense, under the direction of new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sigler, has improved. A year ago, JSU led the OVC in most major defensive categories, which is a stout legacy to follow.
“I feel like we’re going to live up to JSU expectations,” said linebacker Jalen Choice, who led the team in tackles last year. “I feel like we’re going to come together and gel. We’re almost there. I see steady improvement every day, so we’re going to get there.”