JACKSONVILLE — With the season opener a week away, Jacksonville State has wrapped up the camp portion of practice.
Head coach John Grass said the Gamecocks accomplished what he hoped they would during the preseason practice period.
"In fall camp, you want to lay a baseline of physicality, just how you're going to practice and approach the day," he said. "We've done a really good job of that so we've built a good baseline that'll take us through the season there. We've had good leadership. It's been a really good camp from all of those standpoints.
"It's always a learning process with your freshmen about how you practice. We practice fast. They have to get used to that. Our guys have handled that really well."
JSU also has worked on its basic offensive and defensive sets.
"You want to get good at your base stuff — your base offense, your base defense, your base special teams stuff," Grass said. "That stuff gets tweaked each week off what your opponents do."
JSU went through a scripted walk-through scrimmage Thursday night. The Gamecocks run through certain sets and formations to fine-tune how they attack each situation.
There still is one job left for preseason practice.
"We've got to find a kicker," Grass said. "If we played today, I wouldn't know who we would play."
Starting punter Jason Pierce, Bryant Wallace and Parker Holland each has been in the race during the preseason.
JSU celebrated the end of the camp portion of practice Wednesday with what's become a tradition under Grass — bringing an ice cream or shaved ice truck onto the practice field.
On Wednesday, it was Kona Ice, with the players getting to prepare their own cones.
"We got a little Kona Ice out here today," Grass said. "The guys always know that when they get ice cream or snow cones that camp is winding down and the season is getting ready to start."