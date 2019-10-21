JACKSONVILLE — On Monday at his regular game-week news conference, Jacksonville State's John Grass found himself wondering about a pair of decisions he made in Saturday's 24-21 loss to Southeast Missouri.
—Not kicking a field goal with five minutes to go when trailing 10-7.
—Choosing to onsides kick after scoring a touchdown late when down 17-14.
On bypassing the field goal, JSU entered the day having converted 12 of 17 fourth-down plays. The Gamecocks had attempted four field goals this year, with Bryant Wallace making two, including one of 40 yards and another of 32.
"I wish our kicking game was a little bit better to have confidence that we're going to tie the game," Grass said. "At that point in time, I didn't feel that. The week of practice we had didn't add up to me attempting that."
JSU had driven from its own 18 to the SEMO 25 when it faced fourth-and-six. That would've been a 42-yard field goal for Wallace, but Grass chose to run a play. Zerrick Cooper threw to K.J. Stepherson, but the pass went incomplete. Against SEMO, JSU went for it on fourth down four times and made only one.
Two plays later, SEMO scored a touchdown on second-and-15 on an 80-yard pass from Daniel Santacaterina to Kristian Wilkerson, who bobbled the ball before hauling it in and sprinting to the end zone. That made it 17-7 with 4:21 to play.
"I'm kind of old school in that you're going to play like you practice," Grass said. "We didn't do a good enough job during the week to show me we were going to make that field goal. The percentages were better in getting a touchdown in that situation.
"Now, if we were inside the 20, we might've kicked it. It would've been a 42-yarder, but inside 40, we probably would've given it a shot."
Grass said that during the weekly drill in which JSU tries to duplicate game pressure for field goal attempts, the Gamecocks made only one of five tries.
"I had confidence in our defense and the way we were playing," he said. "I didn't expect an 80-yard touchdown pass on second-and-15. That's a good play on their part. If we stop them, we get the ball back at midfield and we've got a chance there."
JSU rallied and scored a touchdown with 2:15 to play on Cooper's 8-yard throw to Jamari Hester, cutting the deficit to 17-14.
Grass ordered an onside kick, which SEMO recovered. Also on the play, JSU was flagged for being offsides. SEMO got the ball at the JSU 40.
On third-and-eight, Santacaterina threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Alston, giving SEMO a 24-14 lead with 1:47 to play.
"After we got the score and onside kicking with two minutes left, I'd probably rather kick that one deep," Grass said.
Grass said he would've rather trusted his defense, even though the Gamecocks had only two timeouts remaining. They used one in the third quarter when SEMO had third-and-goal at the JSU 2 but the Gamecocks were forced to burn a timeout because they had 12 men on the field.