JSU football: Grass not disappointed with Gamecocks’ effort, doesn’t expect team to quit

With a 3-5 record, Jacksonville State’s hopes for a conference championship and an FCS playoff berth are likely shot, but that doesn’t mean head coach John Grass will spend the remaining three games preparing for next season.
Grass said that if young players get more chances to play, it won’t be because he is treating the remaining contests as “practice games.”
“We want to win games, too,” Grass said at his regular Tuesday news conference. “We’re going to play the players that put us in the best opportunity to win the game in that situation. Are we going to play these games like preseason for next year? No, that’s not fair to the older guys.”
And he’s not 100 percent ruling out the playoffs. At least, he said his players haven’t.
“The playoffs are pretty much a no-go, but there is a way you could get in,” Grass said. “You’d have to have a whole lot of help. Our team hangs onto that a little bit.”
The remaining schedule begins Saturday when JSU (3-5, 1-2 AQ7) hosts Abilene Christian (4-4, 1-3) at 1 p.m. The Gamecocks will close out the season with road games at Lamar on Nov. 13 and Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 20.
Grass discussed the Abilene Christian game and more in his Tuesday news conference, and here are some highlights:
1. Plenty of effort
Grass said he was disappointed and not pleased with this past Saturday’s 38-14 home loss to Central Arkansas.
But he’s not blaming it on the effort his players are putting forth. He added that he’s proud of them.
“If you watch these guys prepare each week, you’d be proud of them, too,” he said. “Our training staff is kind of overworked, as the injury bug has bitten us and continues to bite us. Our guys are playing through a lot of that stuff. A lot of our guys are banged up, so I appreciate them doing that for our team.”
2. Not quitting
Grass said he doesn’t worry about players giving up on the rest of the season, now that a playoff bid is unlikely.
“I don’t think we’ve got guys who are going to check out,” he said. “I’ve got too many older guys who are playing with torn labrums in their shoulder, torn biceps. For all the guys we’ve got who had season-ending injuries, we’ve got four or five that need to be season-ending injuries right now but are able to play with what they’ve got going on. These guys are not going to check out.
“They’re going to play hard, and they’re going to come out there and compete on every Saturday. That’s not guaranteeing a win, but they’re going to come out and give it our best shot. We may not play well, but it’s not going to be because we aren’t going to play hard and get after it.”
3. Injury update
JSU finished Saturday’s loss to Central Arkansas with three of its five starting offensive linemen out with injuries.
The Gamecocks likely will be in the same situation against Abilene Christian. Offensive tackle Tylan Grable, offensive guard Josh Wegener and center Zack Cangelosi are on the injured list.
Grass said Cangelosi has a broken foot and will miss the rest of the season. Wegener has an undisclosed injury, and Grass said he is out. As for Grable, it’s possible he could return.
“Good report on Grable,” Grass said. “It’s not a torn hip labrum; it’s a strained hip labrum. I don’t know if he’ll be back this week. Maybe next week.”
Defensive back George Steele and linebacker Marshall Clark are out with concussions. Steele won’t play, and Grass didn’t sound hopeful that Clark could return.
“With Clark, it’s down to the wire,” Grass said. “These things are unpredictable when you’re dealing with concussions. You don’t know when those symptoms are going to go away.”
4. Zion Webb
Jacksonville State quarterback Zion Webb (knee injury) dressed out for Saturday’s loss to Central Arkansas but didn’t play.
Webb was an All-Ohio Valley Conference performer this past spring but tore a knee ligament in JSU’s FCS playoff loss to Delaware. Grass had anticipated him missing the season. Now, Grass isn’t ruling him out.
“He’s getting real close,” Grass said. “We’ve missed him this fall. … Him not being able to go after a great spring has hurt that position, where you’ve got competition in the room. He’s close. It kind of scares me a little bit because he was out of surgery May 14, so it hasn’t been that long. Lot of times it takes guys 10 months to a year to fully recover.”
5. Busy schedule
Jacksonville State has struggled with injuries this season, with nine starters from the season-opening loss to UAB missing at least a game, and five out for the year.
Grass said he’s curious if it has something to do with the schedule forced on the Gamecocks the past two years. JSU missed spring practice in March 2020 because of the pandemic.
The Gamecocks played a four-game schedule in the fall of 2020 but practiced essentially as long as they typically would have for an 11-game slate. The nine spring games followed, and for the second straight year, JSU missed out on developmental time that usually takes place in the spring.
Then, JSU is going through another 11-game schedule this fall. Through the 24 games in that span, four of the opponents were FBS schools: Florida State twice, UAB once and Florida International once.
“More injuries than I’ve ever been a part of,” Grass said. “I don’t know if that’s a correlation to playing three seasons in one and playing four FBS schools. I don’t know. We’re going to do a little study on that when we get through, and see what that means. You don’t want to say ‘snake-bit on injuries’ but they’re mounting up with that.”