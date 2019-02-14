JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State football coach John Grass has named assistant coach Kelvin Sigler the Gamecocks' new defensive coordinator, according to a team spokesman.
Sigler spent last year as JSU's associate head coach in charge of safeties.
Andrew Warwick served as defensive coordinator last year when the Gamecocks led the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring defense, rushing defense, pass defense and total defense, but they allowed 55 points in a second-round playoff loss at Maine.
Warwick was named a defensive assistant at Troy on Jan. 18.
Sigler played at Alabama in the 1990s. He was the Crimson Tide's leading tackler in 1997 when the quarterback was current Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens. He was one of the team's five permanent captains as a senior in 1998.
Sigler was a high school coach at Greensboro, Bob Jones and Blount. He was a defensive assistant at Alabama in 2012, then was an assistant coach at Northern Illinois during 2013-15. He was cornerbacks coach at South Alabama in 2017-18.