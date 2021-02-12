JSU football: Grass lauds depth of Gamecocks' young receiving corps

No position group likely benefited more from Jacksonville State’s four-game fall schedule than the wide receiver corps.
The Gamecocks were forced to hit the reset button after the 2019 season after losing their top four wide receivers. Jamari Hester, Josh Pearson, K.J. Stepherson and Daniel Byrd combined to catch 181 passes for 2,736 yards and 24 touchdowns in their final seasons in a JSU uniform.
Their departures left a wide receiver room devoid of experience.
Before the fall slate, only three Gamecocks’ wide receivers had caught a pass during their JSU careers. Ahmad Edwards led the group with five catches for 48 yards and one touchdown. Dave Russell had four catches for 24 yards, and Quan Charleston had three receptions for 19 yards.
The fall provided an opportunity for the group to get its feet wet.
Russell led the group 11 catches for 121 yards. Logan McVay caught eight balls for 116 yards. Edwards (five catches, 78 yards), Charleston (six catches, 41 yards, 1 TD), and Jared Scott (four catches, 30 yards) also made contributions.
“Well that group’s a little more blue-collar, but they had a really productive fall, and they’ve gotten better since then. I think the four games in the fall were huge for that group, because we were so inexperienced,” he said. “We lost that whole group the year before, so it was good to get some games under those guys belts.”
Grass said he expected Edwards, Russell, Scott and McVay to be major contributors this spring. Charleston should also be in the mix. JSU also added two transfers who will be eligible this spring in Mike Pettway (Washington State) and Isaiah Montgomery (Tennessee).
JSU safety Nicario Harper mentioned Edwards and McVay as guys who have stood out during preseason practice.
“I feel like Ahmad Edwards has been looking pretty good. I feel like Logan, also, he’s been looking really good,” he said. “I feel like our whole receiver group, they all got better, but Ahmad has really stood out to me, and Logan has stood out to me.”
The group may be lacking in experience, but Grass considers the depth at the position to a strength.
“I think they’re all, just as a unit, doing a really good job. We feel like we’re two deep right now all the way across the board at all of those receiver positions. We feel good with any of them in the game, and I think that’s a strength.”
Grass said Russell, a redshirt sophomore and former Oxford standout, has taken on a leadership role within the wide receiver room.
“If I had to call that right now, I’d probably say Dave Russell has” he said. “I think Dave has just really come into his own. Just daily, putting the work in, and leading the group.”