JSU football: Grass 'just so proud' of Josh Pearson, who spent rookie year with Super Bowl champs

Josh Pearson is a Super Bowl champion, and John Grass, his coach at Jacksonville State, couldn’t be more happy for his former wide receiver.
Pearson caught 126 passes for 2,066 yards and 30 touchdowns during his final two seasons as a Gamecock. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, as an undrafted free agent. Pearson spent his first season in Tampa Bay on the Bucs’ practice squad.
“We’re ecstatic, just so proud for Josh. It couldn’t have happened to a finer person,” Grass said. “He had a great career here, not only the things he did on the field, but off the field, being a part of our community. Our whole community kind of embraced him because he spent so much time being a part of it, going to elementary schools and reading. He lights up a room anytime he comes into it with that big smile.
“Really a great story here, just had a great career. We’re so excited about him getting an opportunity to play in the NFL, and then, first year getting a Super Bowl ring. We’re so proud of that.”