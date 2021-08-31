JSU football: Grass found gem in December 2019 signee Harper

JACKSONVILLE — In December 2019, John Grass signed a small football recruiting class for Jacksonville State. Only seven players nailed down spots that day.
One in particular drew notice: the kicker, Alen Karajic, who appeared to be the solution to JSU’s troubles with field-goal kicking. Turns out, he was, but there was another member of that class who developed quickly into a difference-maker, too:
Nicario Harper, who earned consensus first-team All-America honors this past spring. Now, he enters the 2021 fall season with many more people in the Football Championship Subdivision knowing his name.
At the time, he was listed as “Nick” Harper. He was a transfer from Southern Mississippi and had three years of eligibility remaining.
“Nick Harper is a dynamic athlete, and we feel good about him,” Grass said that day. “We feel like we got a steal.”
JSU certainly did.
Harper wound up leading the team with 92 tackles. He was the Ohio Valley Conference defensive player of the year and a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in the FCS each season.
He was named first-team All-American by FCS ADA, Athlon Sports and STATS. He was a second-team pick by The Associated Press.
The ASUN Conference named him its preseason defensive player of the year.
Harper is dealing with a whole different level of attention than he was a year ago when he was considered a solid prospect from an FBS school.
“You’ve just got to be thankful,” Harper said. “Just focus on things that are going to continue to make you better and continue to make your team better.”
He’ll get a big platform tonight when JSU and UAB face off in the Kickoff Classic in Montgomery. ESPN is set to televise the game, which will be the only time either team will have a game broadcast on the cable company’s main network.
“It’s a team sport,” Harper said. “It’s not about you. So long as you keep that mindset and stay humble and just enjoy the small things, that will take care of itself. Like I said, I’m just happy to be here and I’m happy to be around just this environment and my coaches and teammates. They make everything easy.”