JACKSONVILLE — Never confuse John Grass’ “glass-half-full” persona with a lack of introspection. Positivity in the here and now can give way to blunt self-assessment later.
A media-day question about Jacksonville State’s minus-7 turnover ratio in 2018 brought out what the sixth-year head coach really thought as it happened.
“I direct that deficiency to me, myself,” Grass said. “That’s probably one of the worst years I’ve ever had in coaching, in turnover ratio.”
The 2019 Gamecocks reported Tuesday and begin practice today. They enter the season in their customary place, picked to win the Ohio Valley Conference.
JSU comes in pursuing its sixth straight OVC title.
Then again, they want so much more. The team that surged to the FCS final in 2015 waited three years to win another playoff game. The Gamecocks’ playoff victory over East Tennessee State last season came in the first round, normally bye territory for a program accustomed to national seeds.
JSU lost its second-round game on a cold Saturday in Maine, and turnovers played a major role in all four of the Gamecocks’ losses in 2018. They committed a combined 14 turnovers against North Carolina A&T (four, three of them fumbles), Southeast Missouri State (five, three interceptions), Kennesaw State (two, both interceptions) and Maine (three, two fumbles).
JSU lost 12 of 18 fumbles last season, and 37 touchdown passes came with 15 interceptions. JSU’s defense matched those 15 interceptions but recovered five of opponents’ 18 fumbles.
“Turnover ratio is a key deal,” Grass said. “We’re probably sitting there undefeated, going into the playoffs, which means we’re playing at home, and not went to Maine, if we don’t have turnovers.”
It wasn’t all Grass.
Who can blame a coach for letting former four-star quarterback Zerrick Cooper, who brought NFL arm talent from Clemson, take chances?
Then again, Cooper was a first-year starting quarterback with a playmaker’s mentality. He’ll hold the ball too long sometimes and fumble. He’ll trust his arm too much, from time to time, trying to make something happen.
It’s the bad JSU took with the good in a record-setting year, which saw Cooper throw a school-record 32 touchdown passes and Josh Pearson lead all of Division I with 17 touchdown catches.
JSU also started the season young, all around, with 13 players making their first collegiate starts with JSU in the opener against North Carolina A&T and 26 making their first game appearances with JSU.
Add the largest staff turnover in Grass’ tenure, with three defensive coaches moving on and a new defensive coordinator for the first time since 2014, and JSU was bound to get in its own way some.
In retrospect, Grass said, a 9-4 finish with a playoff victory wasn’t such a disappointment.
“I’m a positive guy,” Grass said. “I don’t dwell on negatives, and I’m definitely not going to tell you about a negative when I’m going through it. I may point it out later on, but I’m a cup’s-half-full guy. …
“You’re young. You’ve got staff turnover. You went into the season with all of those things going on, so I think we overcame a lot.”
JSU comes into this season with Cooper as a second-year starter. Most skill players have experience, and the coaching staff saw just one leave. Kelvin Sigler will take over for Andrew Warwick as defensive coordinator.
The Gamecocks got young on both lines, but this season brings a different brew.
For his part, Grass said he plans to make turnovers “much more an emphasis, just protecting the ball.”