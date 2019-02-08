JACKSONVILLE — Alabama signed 24 players in its 2019 football recruiting class during the December signing period, then adding only three Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville State signed nine in December and filled out its class with 11 more Wednesday. Will the day come when JSU tries to fill almost all of its class early like Alabama?
Head coach John Grass says that probably won’t happen. What’s best for Alabama isn’t necessarily best for Jacksonville State.
Grass said he likes the idea of signing about half of his class early, then getting the rest in February.
“I feel good about both — the guys that we signed early as well as the guys we have coming in today,” he said. “We will probably stay with this formula that we will use going forward."
During the first December signing period in 2017, Grass chose not to sign anyone.
“We really did not know how to handle the early signing period last year and we were very patient and wanted to make the right decisions,” Grass said. “As we learned more about the early signing period, we thought we needed to sign about half of the class early and that’s what we did.”
Grass said that a program in a Power-Five conference like Alabama will sign almost all of its class early “because they can.”
Grass has found that the problem for recruits, however, is that more players will want to commit to Power-Five programs in February than scholarships those schools have. Those players drop down, which can cause other players to drop down.
The landing place can be a power FCS program like Jacksonville State.
Grass said he doesn't figure to sign more than that early, especially as quality players sometimes drop into JSU's orbit when a top recruit might find that the scholarship offer he was expecting from another school isn't there any longer.
“Signing about half the class early allows us some leeway to sign some guys late,” Grass said. “I don't think we'll ever be at a point where we'll sign 85 to 90 percent early like the Power Fives do.
Grass and his staff brought in three early enrollees, including defensive end George Bento (6-foot-2, 275 pounds) of Palmetto Prep Academy in South Carolina, offensive lineman Treylen Brown (6-3, 315) of Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia, and offensive lineman Tyler Pritchett (6-3, 300), an Auburn High graduate who spent the past three seasons at North Carolina.
Pritchett was a three-star prospect in high school. He redshirted his first season at North Carolina before playing sparingly for two seasons. His season in 2017 was interrupted by a broken ankle.
Everyone who signed — early or late — will get a chance to see if they can play. Grass said that’s one of the benefits of the redshirt rule the NCAA instituted last year. Players can appear in up to four games and retain their redshirt.
"It is great for the players and getting them in those four games,” he said. “It gives you that test to see and it allows that kid the freedom to play and it keeps them motivated the whole year. It’s tough on the kid to get motivated to practice if he is redshirting.”