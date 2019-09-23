JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State coach John Grass says All-America safety Marlon Bridges should be able to play in Saturday's OVC opener at Austin Peay.
Bridges got hurt in this past week's 30-12 win over North Alabama. The injury happened in the fourth quarter when a receiver rolled into the back of him. Grass said the receiver landed on Bridges' leg.
Last year, Bridges struggled through knee and ankle injuries, which limited him in practice and games.
"Marlon checked out," Grass said Monday at his regular weekly news conference. "I think he'll be OK. It'll be questionable how much practice time he'll get this week. I think he'll be on the field Saturday."
Bridges ranks third on the team with 24 tackles this season. His 3.5 tackles for loss lead the team. So do his five passes defended.