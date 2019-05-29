Jacksonville State University head football coach John Grass and his family were injured in a Sunday-afternoon accident involving another vehicle.
A copy of the accident report, provided by the Anniston Police Department, said Grass, wife Jada and their three children were transported by private vehicle to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
The driver of the other vehicle, 20-year-old Leah Jordan Leary, of Talladega, was transported by Anniston EMS to RMC.
According to the report, the Grasses, traveling in a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, were stopped at a light in the southbound lane of McClellan Boulevard, at the intersection of Shipley Avenue, at 3:47 p.m. Central Time, when Leary’s 2008 Nissan Altima rear-ended them.
One witness said Leary’s Altima struck the Grasses’ Jeep at approximately 45 miles an hour. There were no tire marks on the road to indicate Leary attempted to brake, the report said.
The report left “unknown” whether Leary was distracted at the time of the accident and described her as in “too much pain to have a coherent conversation with” police. Her car was designated as totaled. Leary works at Heroes Bar & Grill, near the accident site.
All six people involved, including both drivers, were injured, the report said. John Grass was driving the Jeep.
Attempts to obtain more information through JSU were unsuccessful.