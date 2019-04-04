JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's Yul Gowdy is listed at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, but it's doubtful he's that tall and weighs that much.
That hardly matters to John Grass, the head coach, who didn't care much about Gowdy's height when he saw him in a camp three years ago. At the time, Gowdy was a junior at Minor High School and considered a borderline prospect at defensive back.
"He was down on the other end of the field, the first drill I saw at Mountain Brook at a prospect camp," Grass said this week after the Gamecocks finished a spring practice. "We had a junior day there, and I saw his feet and his explosiveness, and I said, 'We're offering that kid.'"
At the time, Gowdy wasn't swimming in scholarship offers.
"A lot of people didn't offer him because of his size," Grass said. "I knew what type of a player we were getting. Now, I think a lot of other people are realizing what they missed out on."
Gowdy has proven Grass right. After sitting out the 2017 season as a redshirt, Gowdy was a regular in 2018.
He started 11 of 13 games and ranked sixth on the team with 41 tackles. He broke up 10 passes, which ranked second to fellow cornerback Jacquez Payton's 12. As a result, he made the Ohio Valley Conference's all-newcomer team.
This spring, he and Payton (a rising junior), are two of the Gamecocks' defensive leaders.
"We fully expected Yul to be what he is right now," Grass said. "He had a great year last year, and we expect him to build on that.
"The thing about Yul is he's such a student of the game. He's so passionate about it. His work ethic is tremendous. He's always watching film. He's always doing extra drills. Pays attention to detail. All the things you want every player to do."
It isn't unusual to see Gowdy remain after practice this spring, putting in a little extra work with fellow defensive backs.
"All I want to do this spring is get everyone around me better, and if I do that, I'll be better," Gowdy said. "I want all my DBs to come out with perfect technique. When I see them do better, it makes me want to do better."
This spring is a bit different from this time a year ago when he and Payton didn't have near the experience they do now. Payton had started six games in 2017, and that made him the most experienced cornerback on the team.
"Our cornerback room, everybody calls us young, but I don't want to play like we're young," Gowdy said. "I want to play like we're the big dogs."
Last year, JSU allowed fewer passing yards than any team in the OVC. Gowdy credits his coaches, Grass and cornerbacks coach Owen Kilgore, for them pushing him to be a big part of the Gamecocks' defense.
"Coach Kilgore and Coach Grass are great coaches," Gowdy said. "That's why I came to JSU, because of the coaches. I love those guys."