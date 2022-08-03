 Skip to main content
JSU football: Gowdy looking to lead in final season with the Gamecocks

JSU Mercer action

Jacksonville State's Yul Gowdy and Jamias Presley celebrate after JSU recovered a Mercer fumble during the Mercer vs JSU NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Entering his sixth and final year as a Jacksonville State cornerback, Yul Gowdy has developed into a team leader as the Gamecocks enter a new era with a new coaching staff.

They have almost 50 players on the squad who weren't with the team in the spring, and Gowdy says, “It’s been good” since the new guys have joined the roster. Gowdy, a 2017 graduate from Minor High School, is one of the veterans of the group, having already become a household name for Gamecocks fans during his time with the team.