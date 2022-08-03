JSU football: Gowdy looking to lead in final season with the Gamecocks

JACKSONVILLE — Entering his sixth and final year as a Jacksonville State cornerback, Yul Gowdy has developed into a team leader as the Gamecocks enter a new era with a new coaching staff.
They have almost 50 players on the squad who weren't with the team in the spring, and Gowdy says, “It’s been good” since the new guys have joined the roster. Gowdy, a 2017 graduate from Minor High School, is one of the veterans of the group, having already become a household name for Gamecocks fans during his time with the team.
“Off the field, we’ve been bonding great,” Gowdy said after Wednesday morning's practice. “On the field, everything has been going good. The new guys are learning the plays, they’re catching on quickly.
"Coach (Zac) Alley, our defensive coordinator, takes everything seriously. So, if he sees you mess up, he’s going to go through a walkthrough. He’s going to call out the people who messed up, and he’s going to make sure you do it right."
Head coach Rich Rodriguez brought a new staff, although safeties coach Kelvin Sigler was with the team a year ago. With all those new coaches, it has meant plenty of learning, this preseason, which began with its opening practice last week.
“There’s a lot of new plays, a lot of learning new plays on the defense, just a variety of new things," Gowdy said. "Our last coaching staff had high intensity, and this coaching staff has high intensity as well. Intensity stays high, we’re just learning new things.”
Gowdy and the Gamecocks are looking to compete against each other every day until the first game of the season rolls around. That's Aug. 27 in Montgomery against Stephen F. Austin.
“The intensity level has been very high,” Gowdy said. “When the offense has a passing call, everybody on the sideline is yelling, ‘Pass.’ If they have a run, everybody hollers, ‘Run.’ We really try to keep each other up the whole time.”
During the fall 2021 season, Gowdy played in nine games after returning from an injury suffered in the spring 2021 season. He amassed 20 tackles in the nine fall games and broke up three passes.
Gowdy has also proven to be a threat on special teams as a kick returner. In the fall 2021 season, he returned 10 kickoffs for 200 yards. His 200 yards were enough to place him sixth on the team in all-purpose yards, trailing five guys who were all offensive players.
He began his career at JSU by redshirting his 2017 freshman season. In 2018, Gowdy started in 12 games and appeared in 13. He was named to the Ohio Valley Conference newcomer team that year.
Gowdy started in all 12 games in 2019 and tallied 46 tackles. That same year, he broke up six passes and made one interception, which came against Eastern Washington.
“Being a leader feels great,” Gowdy said. “I had great leaders when I came in, so I guess they helped me build myself up to be a great leader.”