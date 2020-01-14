JSU football: Gamecocks' Woodard wins national FCS academic honor

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State linebacker Zack Woodard has earned a postseason award for his work in and out of the classroom.
He has been named to the 2019 FCS Athletic Director's Association's Academic All-Star Team.
A starting linebacker, Woodard just completed his third year at JSU and enters the spring semester with a 3.91 cumulative grade point average as an accounting major.
Woodard, a redshirt sophomore from Thomasville, is in his first year of eligibility for the team. He is a regular on the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.
The 53-person team is composed of players from across the NCAA's FCS who excelled in all aspects of being a student-athlete.
Each of the nominees was required to have a minimum grade point average of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) in undergraduate study and have been a starter or key player with legitimate athletics credentials. They must have reached their second year of athletics and academic standing at the nominated institution and have completed a minimum of one full academic year at the nominated institution. They also must have participated in 50 percent of the games played at their designated position.
As a redshirt sophomore on the field for JSU, Woodard was a second-team All-OVC linebacker who led the Gamecocks and finished fourth in the OVC with 96 tackles. He made seven tackles for loss, recorded an interception, recovered a fumble and defended five passes.
A special Review Committee of FCS athletics directors was responsible for selecting the 2019 All-Star Team and FCS ADA Postgraduate Scholarship finalists. This year's Review Committee included Kent Haslam, University of Montana (Chair); Ashley Robinson, Jackson State University; Nicki Moore, Colgate University; Tom Michael, Eastern Illinois University; Bill Smith, Bryant University.