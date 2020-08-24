JSU football: Gamecocks will face Mercer at home this fall

Jacksonville State has added a home game to its fall football schedule. The Gamecocks announced this morning it will host Mercer on Oct. 10.
The school already has announced an Oct. 3 date at Florida State, and North Alabama announced last week that JSU will visit for an Oct. 17 game.
In addition, JSU is expected to play at Florida International this fall. A date for that game has not been announced. Because that is FIU's home game, protocol dictates it is up to them to announce any agreed-upon date.
“One of our top priorities in putting together the best four games possible for the fall was to make sure we were able to play at least one home game,” JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said. “I’ve said numerous times that we have the best fans in the FCS and for us to be able to give them a chance to see their team play in person was very important to us during this difficult season. This home game, along with the rescheduling of our game at UNA gives Gamecock fans two consecutive weeks where they can see us play.”
In a news release, the school said that kickoff times and ticket information will be available later.
This will be JSU's first football game with Mercer, although the schools both were members of the Atlantic Sun Conference at one time. Mercer dropped football in 1941 before reinstating the sport in 2013.
Mercer, which is located in Macon, Ga., went 4-8 last season and has a new coach, Drew Cronic, who went 47-6 in four seasons as head coach at NCAA Division II Lenoir-Rhyne.
"Picking up the Mercer game, we're so glad to have a local opponent for a home game," JSU coach John Grass said. "We didn't know if we were going to get to play a home game this year. I'm excited to have a home game for all our alumni and all our fans. I'm sure it'll be homecoming and senior night — everything will be rolled into one. I'm happy for the student body, the Southerners, the cheerleaders and everybody that we get to play a home game.
"I know Mercer is going through a coaching change. They'll have a good football team rolling through here. I don't know if they have a football game before us, but they'll be able to get some film off us from the Florida State game. It'll be a good day to play at home."
UNA announced last week the date for its home game against Jacksonville State, but JSU made its own announcement of the game this morning.
"This will be our first time there since I've been coach, so that'll be a treat," Grass said.
The Ohio Valley Conference announced Aug. 14 that its schools will play a seven-game spring schedule apiece against league opponents. In addition, they could play a four-game fall slate against non-conference opponents, if they wished.
“We feel very good about the schedule that we’ve been able to put together so far,” Seitz said. “We are very close to wrapping up the schedule and look forward to finalizing our four games in the coming days.”