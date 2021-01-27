JSU football: Gamecocks to face UAB in Montgomery this fall

Jacksonville State hasn't released its fall football schedule, but at least one game is already set.
The Gamecocks will open the season against UAB at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery on Sept. 1, which is a Wednesday.
The Blazers released their schedule this afternoon, which showed JSU as their opener. A JSU spokesman confirmed the meeting, but said the details of the game haven't been finalized.
This will be the first football meeting between the two schools. UAB is coached by Bill Clark, a Piedmont native who coached Jacksonville State in 2013.
UAB finished this past season 6-3 and won the Conference USA championship. JSU was 3-1 in the fall portion of its schedule. The Gamecocks will play seven Ohio Valley Conference games this spring, beginning Feb. 21 at Tennessee State.