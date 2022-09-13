JSU football: Gamecocks talk forcing turnovers and Rodriguez's historic start ahead of Tulsa

JACKSONVILLE — On Saturday, undefeated Jacksonville State will travel to Tulsa to play its only game this season against an FBS opponent.
“In the past teams probably thought oh we are just playing JSU, like FBS teams,” Jacksonville State cornerback Yul Gowdy said. “But now I think they know they are going to have to bring their A-game because we are going to bring ours.”
Jacksonville State, which is 3-0, is 7-22 all-time against FBS foes but is 2-2 since 2020, with wins over both Florida State and Florida International in that span.
“I don’t want to say it is a true measuring stick,” Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez said. “But we’ll find out a lot about where we’re at. … These are the kind of games that your motivation is going to be there because they (the players) are going to try and prove that they can play on that level.”
Here are five highlights from Rodriguez’s news conference Tuesday afternoon:
1. Takeaways
Jacksonville State has forced six turnovers in the first three games, putting the Gamecocks in a tie for third in the FCS, trailing only Duquesne and Weber State, which each have seven.
“Our coach, he says he hates the word turnover because if you turned it over that means somebody gave it to you,” Gowdy said. “We want to take it. We call it takeaways.”
Gowdy said the defense doesn’t talk about where JSU ranks nationally for takeaways, but the Gamecocks do talk daily about forcing turnovers in practice.
“Every day, we try to get three turnovers at practice,” Gowdy said. “If we don’t get three turnovers that day for every turnover we don’t have, we have to run for it after practice.”
No one has recovered more fumbles than JSU (five), but Rodriguez said his defense can still do a much better job attempting to knock the ball loose.
2. 3-0
This is the first 3-0 start for Jacksonville State since 2013, when then-first-year head coach Bill Clark started out 4-0.
Rodriguez, Clark and Jim Fuller, who started out 5-0 in 1977, are the only Jacksonville State head coaches to win their first three games.
“Well, anytime you win, and everything's great after you win, right,” Rodriguez said. “The little box lunches you get after seems like those are better when you win. The Gatorade is a cool color when you win, the Powerade is cold. The conversations are a whole lot better. It’s all good.”
3. His own brand
Rodriguez said defenses often deviate from their normal routine when playing the Gamecocks. He attributed that change to the Gamecocks' versatility, especially where using the quarterback as a runner is concerned.
Quarterback Zion Webb currently leads the FCS with six rushing touchdowns. He also has 127 yards on 27 carries this season. Only eight quarterbacks have more yards this season.
“It makes us a little unique in the fact that we will play with 11,” Rodriguez said. “That we will go with no back from no back to two tight ends and everything in between. Now it used to be just four wide receivers. Now it's 12 personnel (one running back and two tight ends), 11 personnel (one back and one tight end), 10 personnel (one running back and no tight ends), 20 personnel (two running backs and no tight ends) and so we've adapted to doing more of that.”
4. Chasing 25
Rodriguez wants the Gamecocks to get 25 first downs in each game.
On Saturday, the Gamecocks finally crossed that threshold when they finished with a season-high 29 in a 34-3 win over Murray State.
The Gamecocks only recorded 24 first downs in the opener against Stephen F. Austin, and would have surely recorded at least one more if the game hadn’t been called with 13:18 remaining due to inclement weather.
The Gamecocks only recorded 16 against Davidson, although the Gamecocks averaged almost one a minute considering their time of possession that game was only 17:50.
Despite all of that, the Gamecocks are still ranked second nationally with 69 first downs behind only Austin Peay’s 81.
“You're also able to open up the playbook more, I guess you could say,” Rodriguez said when asked about the number 25. “You’re going to run more plays and give them more variety and give them more things they have to defend. …
“Plus, when you're making guys on defense play more than three or four or five plays in a series. Now you have a chance to have conditioning or have tempo be a factor.”
Speaking of tempo, Gowdy said there are times when the offense will throw it deep to the end zone one play in practice and then snap the ball again before all of the defensive backs can run back and set up in press coverage.
“No team is faster than our offense,” Gowdy said. “So on Saturdays, it be like, 'Whew. … We really don’t even be tired in a game (after) going against our offense in practice.'”
5. Taking on Tulsa
The Hurricanes will likely be one of and perhaps the biggest team Jacksonville State will play this season.
Tulsa’s starting offensive linemen weigh 312 pounds on average, with the lightest being 290-pound left tackle Dillon Wade and the heaviest being 348-pound right guard Darrell Simpson.
For comparison, Jacksonville State’s offensive line averages out to be 274 pounds, with the heaviest being 307-pound center Treylen Brown.
Most of the offensive skill position players weigh similar amounts, but most of Tulsa’s defenders on the two-deep weigh roughly 20 pounds more than their Gamecock counterparts.
“Got to use a great technique,” Rodriguez said. “You can't be soft off the ball. You got to use every bit of strength that you have.”