JSU football: Gamecocks talk forcing turnovers and Rodriguez's historic start ahead of Tulsa

Luttrell

Jacksonville State defensive tackle Jackson Luttrell gets to the Murray State quarterback.

 Brandon Phillips | JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE ⁠— On Saturday, undefeated Jacksonville State will travel to Tulsa to play its only game this season against an FBS opponent.

“In the past teams probably thought oh we are just playing JSU, like FBS teams,” Jacksonville State cornerback Yul Gowdy said. “But now I think they know they are going to have to bring their A-game because we are going to bring ours.”

