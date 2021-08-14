JSU football: Gamecocks spend Saturday night scrimmaging at the stadium

With the season opener only 18 days away, Jacksonville State's football team went through a scrimmage Saturday night at JSU Stadium.
Grass called it a "really good scrimmage," although the Gamecocks' defense impressed him more than the offense.
"I thought execution-wise, we've got a ways to go offensively," he said minutes after lightning forced JSU to cut the scrimmage short by about a few minutes and head inside. "Defensively, we were fast and physical, which is what you want to see. That's kind of what you want to see defensively."
Grass said lots of players got to play in the scrimmage.
"We let the older guys play a little more than we probably wanted to, but we got a lot of young guys reps, too," he said. "We want to see who can fill in where and also if they might be able to help us on special teams."
The special teams got plenty of work, too.
"We got a lot of live kicking reps in, which is good. Overall, I'm pleased with that. I'm pleased with the effort. They flew around and were physical. That was all good."
For Grass, most importantly, JSU "didn't get anybody hurt."
"That's the main concern," he said. "To play that many plays, to get out clean, that's what you're hoping for."
JSU returns 19 starters from last season, and Grass said that so far, his team is ahead of where it usually is at this point in the preseason.
"I think we are," he said. "It's hard to compare to last year. It was such a marathon, with all the starting and stopping because of COVID. On a usual year, I would think we're a little bit ahead."