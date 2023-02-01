JSU football: Gamecocks sign 14 new players, including familiar face to Rich Rod

On Wednesday, Jacksonville State State welcomed 14 new players to the program. For one of the new Gamecocks, wide receiver Jamarye Joiner, it marks the second time he has followed through on a commitment to JSU's Rich Rodriguez.
He originally signed with Rodriguez at Arizona back in 2018, shortly after the Wildcats parted ways with Rodriguez.
“I said, 'You're a grown man now,'” Rodriguez said in a video call with reporters Wednesday afternoon, recounting a recent conversation with Joiner. “'When we signed you (at Arizona), you were just a young buck coming out of high school, but now you're a grown man.'
"And you know what your mission is and what your purpose is, and I'm just happy to reunite with him because when you sign a guy, you want to be able to coach him, and we didn’t get that opportunity then, and we get the opportunity now so it'll be a lot of fun.”
On Jan. 10, Joiner tweeted two side-by-side photos of himself with Rodriguez and other coaches. The first back when he was in high school while the second was taken within the last month.
The caption above the photo reads, “The More Things Change The More They Stay The Same…COMMITTED #RIPCOACHMAGEE.”
This reunion isn’t just a great story for Rodriguez to tell. He expects the Arizona transfer, who caught 50 receptions for 711 yards and six touchdowns from 2019-2021 to make an early impact.
“You know he was starting for them at receiver, and then he had a lot of bad luck of just injuries and those kinds of things,” Rodriguez said. “And I think he had what he's got one year left. We've always kind of, I've always kind of kept up with him a little bit. … I think he can help us right away, and he's healthy now.
“So we've got him in our program right now, and even though he could play quarterback, we signed him then as a possible athlete, quarterback or somewhere else. We're going to leave him, particularly just a wide receiver right now, but I think he's going to be smart enough that he can play probably all four wide receiver positions.”
Quarterback turnover
Speaking of quarterback, the Gamecocks added a third passer to the 2023 class Wednesday in Cam Vaughn, who threw for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior. He also rushed for 1,587 yards and 21 additional scores during the fall.
“Cam Vaughn, who is signing today, is probably, I thought, one of the sleepers in the class,” Rodriguez said. “A lot of people maybe didn't see his whole deal and I think he fits what we do.”
Rodriguez pointed out that Vaughn, at 6-foot-2, is bigger than fellow freshmen quarterbacks Caden Creel and Earl Woods III, who each measure between 5-11 and 6-0. However, Vaughn weighs in at only 170, while Creel and Woods weigh 200 and 185, respectively.
Both likely will get a chance to compete for the starting job when they arrive this off-season, especially considering the departures of the graduated Zion Webb and backup quarterback Aaron McLaughlin, who entered the transfer portal.
McLaughlin saw action in eight games and completed 11 of 22 passes for 149 yards and two interceptions. McLaughlin also carried the ball 24 times for 74 yards.
“He could help somebody,” Rodriguez said. “So hopefully, he'll get (something), I haven't heard anything, but somebody should be able to pick him up, and he can help them.”
His departure leaves Woods, an early enrollee, and redshirt freshman Te’Sean Smoot as the only scholarship quarterbacks currently on campus. Rodriguez also said he plans to leave a spot open on the roster in case the team wants to add an experienced quarterback through the portal later.
BIG additions
Rodriguez spent most of the past 13 months telling anyone and everyone that the Gamecocks would have to get bigger to compete with other FBS football teams.
Mission accomplished.
On Wednesday, the Gamecocks added offensive linemen Kaiden Arnold and Bryce Causey. Each measures in at 6-7, which puts them in a tie with one other player to be the tallest man on the roster.
The duo also weighs in at 335 and 315 pounds, respectively, making them the heaviest and the third heaviest players on the roster.
So far, the 2023 class includes six offensive and two defensive linemen. Five of the seven heaviest Gamecocks on the roster are newcomers.
A position of need
On Wednesday, Rodriguez said defensive back was the team’s thinnest position group headed into this offseason. So it makes sense that the Gamecocks added three more safeties and one more cornerback for a total of six in the 2023 class.
“Geimere Latimer can play a couple of spots,” Rodriguez said. “He's athletic enough to play corner, but he also can play our nickel safety for us as well when we need a little size at safety. And Nehemiah (Pgouda) and Zack (Zechariah Poyser) are both bigger, taller athletic guys. So that's a huge position of need for us in this class was the defensive backfield and particularly safety.”
Not mentioned is Austin Ambush, who arrives in Jacksonville after playing three years at the University of Maine. In 2022 he played all 11 games and finished with 37 total tackles, 19 solo tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.
Ambush, Joiner and running back J’Wan Evans, previously with the College of San Mateo, are the only players announced Wednesday that enrolled early.
Next up
Jacksonville State will begin spring practice with eight new additions to the team March 4. The Gamecocks plan to host their spring game on a Thursday evening on April 13.