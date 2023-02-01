 Skip to main content
JSU football: Gamecocks sign 14 new players, including familiar face to Rich Rod

Rich Rod after Kennesaw State win

JSU head coach Rich Rodriguez celebrates after JSU wins 35-28 in overtime over Kennesaw State. 

 Bill Wilson | Anniston Star

On Wednesday, Jacksonville State State welcomed 14 new players to the program. For one of the new Gamecocks, wide receiver Jamarye Joiner, it marks the second time he has followed through on a commitment to JSU's Rich Rodriguez.

He originally signed with Rodriguez at Arizona back in 2018, shortly after the Wildcats parted ways with Rodriguez.

