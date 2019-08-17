JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State held its second scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday night at Burgess-Snow Field, and head coach John Grass saw positives from his team in all phases.
The Gamecocks ran around 100 plays under the lights, one week after working through their first scrimmage of camp. To the sixth-year head coach and his staff, JSU looked like a team that had another week of practice under its belt.
“I thought we improved on some things from last week and, of course, you have some things that you have to clean up, too,” Grass said. “I saw some good things from all phases of the game. We just have to build off of it and get better.”
After the offense set the tone a week ago, it was the defense’s turn to stand out and make plays Saturday. While an experienced offensive unit had its share of fireworks, the defense forced turnovers and grabbed Grass’ attention.
“I thought we tackled really well in space and created some turnovers,” he said. “That was something we didn’t do last week on offense was turn the ball over. We turned it over some tonight and had some snap issues and too many penalties, but we made some plays, too.”
Now almost three weeks into camp, Saturday’s scrimmage was crucial in winding down the evaluation portion of camp. With the season opener at Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond, La., just 12 days away, the Gamecocks will use Saturday’s practice to form their depth chart and focus on getting those guys ready to start the season.
“This scrimmage kind of closes it out,” Grass added. “When you’re this close to a game-week situation, the guys start smelling the end of camp. They’re ready to see a different colored jersey at this point and I don’t blame them, so it will be encouraging next week to get into a game-week schedule.”
The beginning of next week will be more of the camp-style workouts before hitting game week on Thursday. The upcoming week will start the game planning for the Lions and also give the Gamecocks a chance to get some guys with bumps and bruises time to recover to be ready for those final preparations.
“We will be more in a game-plan situation next week, so we are looking forward to getting into preparations for the opener and looking forward to getting some guys back healthy,” Grass said. “I think everybody in the country is probably a little banged up right now, so we have to get guys well and get them ready to go.
“You’re well inside of two weeks until the game because of the Thursday night opener, so next week is totally different. We will practice hard and get us a day off in there to get our legs under us and be ready to go the next week.”