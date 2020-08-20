JSU football: Gamecocks set to visit Florida State on Oct. 3

Jacksonville State is headed to Florida State for a football game in October.
Florida State and JSU announced the contest today. They'll meet at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., on Oct. 3. This is one of four non-conference games that JSU plans to play this fall.
The announcement came after FSU coach Mike Norvell informed his team after this morning's practice. According to a source within the Jacksonville State athletics department, FSU will pay $400,000 to JSU for coming to Tallahassee.
“Since learning that we wouldn’t have the ability to play our conference games in the fall, we have been working non-stop to put together the best non-conference schedule possible for our players, coaches and fans,” JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said. “This is a great opportunity for our program to compete against one of the nation’s top programs, and I want to thank Florida State for giving us the opportunity to be a part of its 2020 schedule.”
The Gamecocks already are scheduled to play at FSU on Sept. 11, 2021. The last time JSU visited Florida State was in 2009 when the Seminoles won 19-9. The series is tied 1-1 after JSU scored a 7-0 win in 1947.
Jacksonville State is slated to play at North Alabama on Oct. 17. The Gamecocks also will play at Florida International on a date to be announced, in a game that will bring $300,000 from FIU to JSU.
Seitz has said he would like to schedule the one remaining fall date against an opponent that will come to Jacksonville State.