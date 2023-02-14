JSU football: Gamecocks set to play Southern Mississippi in 2024, 2025

Jacksonville State announced this morning that the Gamecocks will play a home-and-home series with Southern Mississippi in 2024 and 2025.
According to JSU, Jax State will host the Golden Eagles on Sept. 21, 2024, and travel to Hattiesburg, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025.
Jacksonville State will move to Conference USA in July, and the school will begin competing in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Southern Mississippi is an FBS school as well and began competing in the Sun Belt Conference this past season.
“This is one of the regional series that we anticipated when we made the move to FBS,” JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said. “The move into Conference USA has allowed us to connect with several regional programs like Southern Miss, and this allows us to bring an established FBS program to Burgess-Snow Field, while offering a road game that is easy for our fans to travel to. We’re excited about the opportunity to play them and will continue to schedule similar opponents going forward.”
JSU already has two other FBS non-conference games scheduled for 2024: Aug. 31 at home against Coastal Carolina of the FBS and Sept. 14 at Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Athletic Conference.
In 2025, JSU is slated to visit Georgia Southern of the Sun Belt on Sept. 13 and host Murray State of the FCS's Missouri Valley Conference on Sept. 20.
Jacksonville State went 9-2 this past year in its final season in the FCS. Southern Mississippi went 7-6 this past season, which included a win over Rice in the LendingTree Bowl. The Golden Eagles
JSU and Southern Mississippi have played twice before, with USM winning in 1937 and 1946. Both games were in Hattiesburg.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.