JSU football: Gamecocks set to play Southern Mississippi in 2024, 2025

JSU football teaser
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Jacksonville State announced this morning that the Gamecocks will play a home-and-home series with Southern Mississippi in 2024 and 2025.

According to JSU, Jax State will host the Golden Eagles on Sept. 21, 2024, and travel to Hattiesburg, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. 

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.