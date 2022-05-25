JSU football: Gamecocks set to play Georgia Southern home-and-home in 2025 and '26

A source at Jacksonville State confirmed a report by FBSchedules.com that the Gamecocks will play a home-and-home football series with Georgia Southern in 2025 and '26.
The source said an announcement from JSU won't come today but likely will come later in the week.
FBSchedules.com said its source is a copy of the game contract provided by the Georgia Southern University athletics department.
According to the report, JSU will visit Georgia Southern at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga., on Sept. 13, 2025. On Sept. 19, 2026, the Eagles will travel to JSU.
This will be the first home FBS opponent that JSU will announce publicly since moving from FCS to FBS. The Gamecocks will shift to the FBS in the summer of 2023 and participate in Conference USA.
JSU has hosted Coastal Carolina and Liberty when those schools were in transition from FCS to FBS, but Georgia Southern is the first full-fledged FBS member to sign a contract to visit JSU.
JSU and Georgia Southern agreed in 2021 to play a game in 2026 at Statesboro, Ga., with no return game to Jacksonville. The two-game home-and-home series will replace that deal.
The Gamecocks have played Georgia Southern four times and are 0-4, although the two schools haven't met since 2002.