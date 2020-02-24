JSU football: Gamecocks set to play at Tulsa in 2022

Jacksonville State has picked up another game against a Football Bowl Subdivision school.
The Gamecocks announced today they will play at Tulsa on Sept. 17, 2022. This is the third game on a JSU future schedule against an FBS school.
Nearly two weeks ago, JSU announced it will visit Florida State on Sept. 11, 2021. The Gamecocks will play at Florida International next season on Sept. 3.
From 2005-17, JSU played at least one FBS school each season but hasn't since then.
"This is a great addition to our non-conference football schedule in 2022 and another opportunity to showcase our program against the top level of college football," JSU athletics director Greg Seitz was quoted as saying in a news release. "I want to thank Tulsa for giving us the opportunity to have a FBS opponent on our schedule for a third straight year."
JSU is 5-20 against FBS teams. The last win came in 2013 at Georgia State.
The Gamecocks haven't played Tulsa in its football history. Tulsa is coaching by Philip Montgomery and was 4-8 last season. The Hurricanes have won only nine games combined in the past three seasons, but they've played in 10 bowl games since 2003.