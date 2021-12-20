JSU football: Gamecocks set to name longtime Rich Rod assistant as offensive coordinator

One of Rich Rodriguez's longtime assistant coaches is joining his Jacksonville State staff, according to a source within the athletic department.
Calvin Magee, a former NFL player with the Tampa Bay Bucs, will serve as JSU's offensive coordinator. He was an assistant coach under Rodriguez at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona. He also was tight ends coach at Ole Miss in 2019 when Rodriguez was offensive coordinator for the Rebels.
He has plenty of experience as an offensive coordinator, running Rodriguez's attack at West Virginia in 2005-06, Michigan in 2008-10 and Arizona in 2012-17. He also was Pittsburgh's co-offensive coordinator in 2011 and New Mexico's offensive coordinator in 2018.
His hiring is expected to be announced publicly by the school Tuesday.
He was in charge of running the spread option offense that multiple published reports credit Rodriguez for popularizing.
Magee was a tight end at Southern University in 1981-84 before spending 1985-88 with the Bucs, where he played for former Alabama head coach Ray Perkins. He caught 114 passes for 1,379 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. His first catch in his first game as an NFL player accounted for the Bucs' first points of the 1985 season.
After coaching at Tampa (Fla.) Catholic High School in 1990-95, he has been a college coach.
He had stops at South Florida (1996-2000 under Jim Leavitt), West Virginia (2001-07 under Rodriguez), Michigan (2008-10 under Rodriguez), Pittsburgh (2011 under Todd Graham), Arizona (2012-17 under Rodriguez), New Mexico (2018 under Bob Davie), Ole Miss (2019 under Matt Luke) and Duke (2021 under David Cutcliffe).
Magee is the eighth staff member brought on board. A brief look at the previous seven:
—Rod McDowell will coach running backs for Jacksonville State after spending the previous season coaching that position at Louisiana Monroe.
A former Clemson running back in 2010-13, McDowell spent 2019 and 2020 at Clemson in an off-the-field support role.
—Mike DiAngelo is joining the JSU staff after working with Rodriguez at Arizona, Ole Miss and Louisiana-Monroe. He coached tight ends and inside receivers at ULM, although his position at JSU isn't determined.
He was an assistant coach at Arizona in 2013-18 when Rodriguez was head coach and at Ole Miss in 2019 when Rodriguez was offensive coordinator. He worked at Washington & Jefferson College as an assistant coach in 2007-13.
—Rick Trickett, a college football coach since 1976, will coach the offensive line. He has been an assistant coach at West Virginia, Southern Illinois, Southern Mississippi, New Mexico, Memphis, Mississippi State, Auburn, LSU and Florida State.
—Kurt Kennedy was director of recruiting and player personnel at ULM this past season. He will direct recruiting for JSU.
He worked in various off-the-field roles at Florida State during 2009-17 and was an analyst at Samford in 2018, offensive line coach at New Mexico Highlands in 2019 and quarterbacks coach at Fort Scott (Kansas) Community College in 2020.
He is from Red Bay and played quarterback at West Alabama.
—Dusty Rutledge will serve as JSU's chief of staff after filling the same position at ULM this past season.
His ties to Rodriguez stretch back to 1994-96 when he was an assistant coach for him at Glenville State. He was video coordinator at West Virginia in 2001-07 when Rodriguez was head coach. He also was in an off-field role for Rodriguez at Michigan in 2008-10, Arizona in 2015-17 and Ole Miss in 2019.
—Cole Dial will serve as Rodriguez's director of football operations. He spent six years at Louisiana-Monroe in off-the-field roles.
—Louisiana-Monroe graduate assistant Ryan Garrett will serve as an offensive assistant for the Gamecocks.