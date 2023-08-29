 Skip to main content
JSU football: Gamecocks see big recruiting bump in Week 0 matchup

Jax State vs UTEP Football Action

The JSU D lead by Chris Hardie and J-Rock Swain sacks UTEP QB Gavin Hardison during the Jax State vs UTEP NCAA football game.The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — The Gamecocks didn’t just make history Saturday when they won the program's first game at the FBS level. Jax State did so in front of 130 who came on recruiting visits.

“I thought our recruiting staff did a good job getting guys here,” Rodriguez said. “And not all of them were offers or will be offers, but there were enough guys that were offers or potential offers that were here.”

