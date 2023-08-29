JSU football: Gamecocks see big recruiting bump in Week 0 matchup

JACKSONVILLE — The Gamecocks didn’t just make history Saturday when they won the program's first game at the FBS level. Jax State did so in front of 130 who came on recruiting visits.
“I thought our recruiting staff did a good job getting guys here,” Rodriguez said. “And not all of them were offers or will be offers, but there were enough guys that were offers or potential offers that were here.”
Rodriguez said the team expected to host 100 people. The head coach worried that the heat would impact the turnout for potential recruits.
So he was pleased to see 30 walkups join the list of expected guests for a total number which more than doubled any visitor list the Gamecocks put together last year.
Rodriguez speculated that at least 65 were visiting the campus for the first time.
“That is the whole thing, this season I think we will see a lot of first-time visitors in athletics, and we will see a lot of first-time visitors overall,” Rodriguez said.
The Gamecocks coach quickly recognized that the program benefitted from less competition during week 0. An impact that likely went far beyond the scope of Saturday’s crowd.
Rodriguez also has reason to believe that the Gamecocks played in front of a larger television audience based on the number of texts he received from Saturday evening through Monday morning. The media coverage on television and social media since the win also helps.
“Friends of mine, like Pat McAfee, may have mentioned it a time or two,” Rodriguez said. “But he is one of my guys, right. I think that is nice.”
McAfee posted a clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) discussing Rodriguez and the Gamecocks on Monday morning. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had 224,000 views.
"It is going to be a team that we need to keep our eyes on because that guy right there," McAfee said of Rodriguez. "A little bit of an axe to grind, lot of spite and (he) still coaches football the same way. ... They play hard, they're fast and they beat UTEP as underdogs and I think is going to be a trend all year."
