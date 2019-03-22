Jacksonville State wrapped up its second week of spring practice with a scrimmage Friday morning.
It marked the sixth practice of the spring. The school is on spring break next week, and the Gamecocks will work out nine more times after that, beginning April 1. The spring will wrap up with the J-Day scrimmage April 18, which is a Thursday.
"We've made steps in the right direction," JSU coach John Grass said. "We're getting better every day.
"We've seen some good things and some things we've got to get better at. But we're getting better."
Grass said the Gamecocks have some depth issues, and a scrimmage helps the coaches evaluate the players competing to fill the void.
"We were probably a little bit premature in scrimmaging today, but you kind of get to see where you're at," Grass said. "This will be a good tape to go back and evaluate where we are."
This is Grass' sixth spring as head coach at JSU, and for the sixth time, the Gamecocks are dividing spring practice with spring break. Usually, they work three weeks, then go on spring break. JSU started a week late because of the timing of new linebackers coach Josh Linam joining the staff.
Linam spent last season as a defensive analyst at Temple. Grass said he wanted Linam to settle in before starting spring workouts.
"I like how we've got it broken up," Grass said. "Two weeks in, then a break. ... We've got three left after we come back from spring break. Kind of breaks the monotony up.
"Guys get out of here, enjoy spring break, get back in and we put three more good weeks in. I think we're right on track with where we want to be."
After spring break, Grass' goal is the same as it was up to now: "To get better fundamentally, like footwork and hand placement — blocking and tackling. You can't do enough of that this time of year."