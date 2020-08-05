JSU football: Gamecocks return to practice — under pandemic restrictions, of course

John Grass was so fired up to begin preseason football practice that the iPad overheated.
In Grass' seventh season as head coach, Jacksonville State opened preseason camp this morning on the school's football practice field with a workout of about 2 hours and 10 to 15 minutes.
A year ago, JSU began practice July 31, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the start date was pushed back this year. Among the changes, practice was closed to everyone except players and staff, which led to Grass conducting his post-practice briefing with reporters by Zoom video conference. The iPad lasted about 15 minutes before shutting down because of the heat, cutting off one of Grass' answers to a question.
"Just a relief to get on the field," Grass said more than once.
Grass confirmed that "about seven or eight" players missed the practice because they had tested positive for COVID-19 and are finishing quarantine protocols. Grass said all those players should return for Thursday's practice.
"We've got about a fourth or a third (of players testing positive) than what everybody in a five-hour drive has got," Grass said. "We've had a real good clean summer as far as guys having positive tests. We'll be random tested moving forward. It's just one of those things you've got to deal with."
Grass added, "We've been pretty fortunate. Most of the guys who've had it have been asymptomatic."
Grass outlined some of the measures the team is taking to help avoid an outbreak.
—Testing of players and staff is done randomly.
—If players are not participating in a play, they have to be mindful about maintaining social distance (six feet) from everyone else.
—Coaches and staff wore masks. On the video conference, Grass showed his, which was red with the Gamecocks' logo.
—There are no team meetings, such as what the Gamecocks had in their old weight facility. Instead, players are broken down into smaller groups, as Grass said the team has five separate meeting rooms that can be used.
—Weight training isn't done all together, either. Grass said he is thankful the school opened a new training and conditioning center in the old Stephenson Hall gym, which gives the Gamecocks about 12,000 square feet of space. Grass said that's enough for either the whole offense or defense to work out at once while maintaining social distance.
—Water is still important, but there is no sharing anymore at practice.
"Everybody is bringing their own big water jug," Grass said, showing his own container. "It's a gallon. Can't do the water bottles and share them."
Even conducting Zoom video conferencing is a new normal for Grass.
"I want you to know I'm an expert Zoom talker," Grass joked before his post-practice briefing.
And, beyond all that, Grass must coach his team and prepare for a season that's still scheduled to begin Sept. 3. Whether there is a season is still uncertain. The NCAA announced today that each division must decide by Aug. 21 whether to have fall sports championships. If FCS cancels championship playoffs, it likely will be up to each conference to decide whether to have a football season.
The Division III Presidents Council announced this afternoon that its fall sports championships for this season are canceled.
"I know there's a lot of uncertainty around where college football is headed, what we're doing," Grass said. "I don't know if anybody knows that answer. It's almost like playing it by ear."
Then Grass turned back to today's workout: "It's such a relief getting back on the field practicing with these guys engaged and practicing. Even summer hasn't been normal for us at all. You just want to get your team out here and gauge where we're at."
Spring typically includes 15 practices, but JSU's workouts were cut off after only two because of the pandemic-related shutdowns.
Summer workouts have been affected, too, which has left Grass needing days such as today where he and his staff can do the type of player evaluations that usually are done during the spring.
"After summer, 99 percent of our guys are ready," he said. "We could almost play a game pretty quick. We haven't been able to do that. Our spring was cut short. The summer was unusual. So we've got a lot of question marks."
Grass likes having three separate scrimmages during preseason practice, and he said he plans to still do that this month. Still, his biggest concern is conditioning, because spring and summer didn't proceed as normal.
"Guy's bodies are not in shape like they normally are," Grass said.
He added, "Getting our bodies ready to play. That's where your injuries come from. We want to protect them at all costs and give them the best opportunity that we can give them."
Still, for one day, Grass could smile and be enthused — even if the iPad overheated and he had to do the rest of his post-practice briefing while using a staff member's cell phone.
"We did pretty good today," he said. "I was well pleased with the energy and watching us run around."